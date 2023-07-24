The subjective answer to such a question (raised by a Facebook friend) is almost certainly "No." Of course, there is the possibility that almost anything can be overdone. But, at this time in our climate history and current state of the planet, the evidence is overwhelming that global warming is accelerating and the stories are not overdone. In addition, by late this summer, the human-caused warming will, unfortunately, be aided and abetted by a growing El Nino, which will throw lots of extra natural heat into the mix for the next couple of years.

Despite all this evidence, there is a shrinking core of denialists who not only deny humanity’s role in the warming, but also deny that the overall warming is anything but a natural variation in Earth’s climate or, even more incredibly, deny that warming is even occurring.

With the help of the BBC, who supplied some key graphics from American and European centers of climate expertise, we can lay out the incontrovertible evidence of the warming in easily understood diagrams. Starting with the last 83 years, going back to 1940, multiple European scientific agencies have mapped out the global temperature trends over this time.

The diagram shows how far above the years in this period 2023 is running, with more heating yet to come. I recently wrote on the topic of why there is so much scientific confidence in June and July’s record temperatures being the hottest since much farther back in time than some of you might think possible to know.

In the face of this global evidence, some denialists (a very few of whom are scientists who should know better) like to bring up how some years in the 1930s brought individual daily record heat numbers that still stand today during what are often called the “dirty thirties.” The 1930s include, of course, the terrible Dust Bowl years. The problem with this myopic thinking is in its perspective. The “dirty thirties” was entirely a U.S.-centric period. A lasting drought in the southern Plains, plus poor agricultural practices led to the dust. Moreover, dry air above dry soil heats up more readily, and those parched years led to some truly extreme highs in parts of the U.S. However, unlike the warming now going on for decades, the U.S. extremes were not a part of a global pattern. The heat found some years in the 30s in parts of the plains and Midwest was not matched by droughts and heat waves across Europe, Africa and Asia, as is the case now. Much of what happened in the 30s in the U.S. was, in fact, due to manmade lack of soil conservation measures and federal land policies. The “dirty thirties” cannot debunk global warming.

From Berkeley Earth, the global average warming in June is even more startling. The rate of increase in recent decades is even beyond some earlier climate model projections. While some denialists falsely claim the climate models have gotten things wrong and overdone warming projections, the truth is many climate models have underdone the rate of warming, and many parts of the globe are warming faster than predicted in earlier models.

This year, we have seen the development of a marine heatwave in the North Atlantic, with some sea surface temperatures and temperatures at depth not observed since ocean records became more widespread.

When it comes to global sea surface temperatures going back to the start of the era of satellite-derived measurements in 1979, 2023 again stands out as the alarming peak heating year.

Keep in mind the fingerprints of El Nino were not yet showing up when this data was gathered. El Nino will add extra heat to the oceans. That heating will lag behind the heating on land and in the lower atmosphere. El Nino’s peak oceanic heating will likely occur in 2024. While the ocean absorbs much of the carbon dioxide and the trapped heat from greenhouse gases, its extra supply of El Nino heat will be thrown back into the air next year. This lagging heat may well make 2024 even hotter than 2023.

Even though late July is midwinter in the Antarctic, 2023 also stands out with its record low winter ice cover extent around Antarctica. This lessened ice, related to oceanic warming, will melt more quickly in the Antarctic summer and take longer to refreeze next winter. This is a feedback mechanism that feeds on itself and amplifies.

In a recent article, I wrote about what are called Milankovitch Cycles, which include orbital eccentricities and other natural variables that have been linked with past glacial expansions and warm periods prior to human influence. We know the only explanation for the ongoing warming today is human activity. NASA touched upon this basic principle: “Earth is currently in an interglacial period (a period of milder climate between Ice Ages). If there were no human influences on climate, scientists say Earth’s current orbital positions within the Milankovitch cycles predict our planet should be cooling, not warming, continuing a long-term cooling trend that began 6,000 years ago.”

So we are heating when we should be cooling, and the heating is global, not U.S.-centric as it was in the 1930s. It will take some time to research why this year and last have spiked so much, even before the influence of El Nino increases later this year.