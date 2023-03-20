The answer is yes, far in the future, but this extremely distant climate cataclysm will not be humanity’s fault when it arrives.

It was a Science Channel documentary covering why Venus, once something of a geological twin to Earth, became the worst hellhole planet in the solar system that struck my strong interest in this topic.

Before I go any further discussing Earth’s eventual deadly climate fate (in the distant future but sooner than you may have heard), we have to look first at the basics of what turned Venus into a lifeless furnace.

Venus orbits 26 million miles closer to the sun than Earth, which obviously exposes the planet to much more solar energy. Yet, early in the evolution of the solar system, Venus bore many resemblances to our planet at that time.

It has about 80% of Earth’s mass, is similar in size and is made of the same stuff in different proportions as our planet. Early in our solar system’s development, there is reason to believe Venus possessed vast oceans, which could have even contained microbial life. Four billion years ago, the sun was smaller and dimmer, allowing for initially abundant water with much less planetary heating than came later. One of the processes that drastically changed for Venus was the slowing and rare reversal of its spinning on its axis. It takes 243 Earth days for a single rotation. This slow spin is one of the reasons Venus’ molten iron core has not helped to develop a protective magnetic field for the planet, as possessed by Earth.

As the sun slowly grew larger and hotter, the heating eventually caused boiling evaporation of the Venusian oceans. The tremendous quantities of water vapor released into the atmosphere helped to begin a runaway greenhouse effect. Water vapor is a very efficient greenhouse gas. The dense cloud cover of water vapor was joined by huge amounts of carbon dioxide released by lengthy periods of intense volcanic activity, during which the planet was covered by many thousands of active volcanoes. The evaporated water vapor was stripped away from the outer Venusian atmosphere by the solar wind. The solar particle stripping was enabled by the lack of a protective magnetic field, which would have helped keep the water vapor in the atmosphere as the sun grew larger and stronger.

But the weight and density of the carbon dioxide was pulled to near the surface of the planet by gravity, enhancing the runaway greenhouse effect and creating an atmospheric density that traps even more heat under pressure equivalent to 90 times greater than the average surface pressure on Earth.

Venus is now dry and barren, with an average surface temperature of about 860 degrees, which will melt lead.

Its atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide, topped by highly reflective sulfuric acid mist. There is a small amount of oxygen and nitrogen at about 35 miles in altitude but, for now, Venus is the ultimate runaway greenhouse planet, even hotter than Mercury, which is closer to the sun. The thinner upper atmosphere travels around the planet over about four days, but the surface atmosphere crawls due to its weight and density.

Earth's current warming climate linked to human activity is already causing global impacts that will be worsening in the next century unless we modify our dependence on fossil fuels and change our agricultural technologies. But whatever our nearer term fate, in about a billion years the presence of life on Earth will be winding down and ending. You may have already heard our sun will be expanding as a red giant in about 5 billion years, enveloping the inner rocky planets and moving the solar system’s habitable zone far away from Earth as the sun exhausts its hydrogen and begins burning helium.

But long before that phase of Earth’s demise will come a runaway greenhouse effect as the sun strengthens by about 10% in 1 billion to 2 billion years. At around that time, the brighter sun will begin to boil off our oceans. Most geological models suggest plate tectonics would end in this period. Of course, it is hard to even guess if humanlike species will still be on the planet. But at this very distant time, our protective magnetic field may work against Earth.

With boiled-off oceans and nearly incalculable quantities of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the magnetic field would prevent the solar wind from stripping away the greenhouse water vapor, accelerating the runaway greenhouse gas impacts from both gases. Some models cited in the Science Channel program by astrophysicists and planetary scientists predict an eventual average surface temperature of 3,600 degrees in this runaway evolution, which even melts granite. Surface pressure would rise to 270 times greater than it is today.

Maybe a long time ahead of this life-ending greenhouse evolution, humans will have developed technologies to travel to other worlds or moons of Jupiter and Saturn where colonies could survive. If not, life will end as Earth becomes uninhabitable. Of course, not a bit of this is to suggest we might as well not change our ways in coming decades. We are talking about two vastly different timescales. There is no comparison.