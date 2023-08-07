Two years ago, I wrote an article summarizing some of the research being done on a potential weakening of a great ocean conveyor current, part of which is the Gulf Stream.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, is key to climate tendencies in much of western and northern Europe, as well as the eastern coastal regions of North America. AMOC is part of the great thermohaline circulation around the globe, diagrammed by NASA Earth Observatory.

There is a crucial relationship between north Atlantic Ocean salinity and the strength of AMOC. Saltier water has greater density. Higher salinity in the northern latitudes allows the cold waters to sink quickly to the seabed and flow equatorward. These waters eventually warm in the tropics, rise and recirculate northward, releasing much of their warmth along the way to the American East Coast and all the way to Europe and its northern latitudes. The Gulf Stream portion of the circulation modifies the climate of even northern latitudes, and lessens the harshness of the winter months, making places such as the Canadian Maritimes, Great Britain and northwest Europe far more livable than they would otherwise be at those latitudes.

A new study released in the journal of Nature Communications at the end of July brings strengthening evidence that the dilution of north Atlantic salinity is accelerating. The dilution is directly linked to global warming and, in particular, the well-predicted more rapid warming at high latitudes. Both glaciers and the massive Greenland ice cap are melting faster and dumping massive amounts of freshwater into the north Atlantic, lessening salinity concentrations. This lessening of salinity is already slowing velocities in AMOC, since the more rapid sinking of high salinity water in the far north to drive AMOC is diminishing.

In general, AMOC has existed through time in two modes. The first is the fast and stable mode, upon which we rely for more climatic stability. The second is a much slower and weaker mode, which would allow the climate-modifying Gulf Stream to slow down, or even stop. There is paleoclimatological evidence supplied by ice cores and sediment samples that such slowdowns have occurred several times in the earth’s past, and that in one or more slowdowns, the entire process, once underway, proceeded with startling speed.

Salinity is regularly measured in the north Atlantic, and we know it has been in a fairly steady decline due to human-caused warming, shrinking glacial and Greenland ice cover. Previous estimates of the loss of salinity and the impact on AMOC had suggested its weaker mode could appear in the next century. But the new study presents rather strong evidence that the entire process is moving along much faster than earlier estimates. The study authors conclude a north Atlantic tipping point in the mode change is approaching with alarming rapidity. "The expected tipping point – given that we continue business as usual with greenhouse gas emissions – is much earlier than we expected," co-author Susanne Ditlevsen, a professor of statistics and stochastic models in biology at the University of Copenhagen, told Live Science.

Estimates in the study for such a tipping point could occur in a range from a probably less likely 2 years (2025), out to about 2090.

Whatever skepticism might be aroused in readers’ minds, we do know salinity is decreasing, and has been for quite some time as warming increases. And, we do know, at the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions, this ongoing process will continue for some time, unless and until humanity undertakes drastic measures to achieve massive reductions in these emissions. Basically, this no longer appears to be a far, far in the future phenomenon.

The fact that AMOC is now at its weakest stage in more than a thousand years is, obviously, not good news, but the potential trend toward a complete AMOC breakdown would be much worse.

“Such a collapse would have a disastrous impact on global weather systems, leading to sea-level rises in the Atlantic; greater cooling and more powerful storms across the Northern Hemisphere; and severe disruption to the rain that billions of people rely upon to grow crops in Africa, South America and India," according to the U.K.'s meteorological office.

AMOC, as vast as it is, is only a part of a global ocean conveyor current system seen in this NASA animation.

The most recent recorded breakdown during the last ice age took only about a decade to occur. A breakdown in the near future might cause a temperature dropoff of about 9 degrees Fahrenheit in eastern North America and Europe. The study authors have checked and rechecked their work, and are alarmed at the consistency of results.

"I don't consider myself very alarmist. In some sense it's not fruitful," study co-author Peter Ditlevsen, a professor of physics and climate science at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen, told Live Science. "So my result annoys me, in some sense. Because it (the window for possible collapse) is so close and so significant that we have to take immediate action now."