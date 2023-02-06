Following the annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society, the New York Times featured an article on an active debate as to whether there is too much hype terminology being used not just in TV weathercasts, but in the general media. It is understandable why this issue has bubbled up. The terms are being heard more often by the general public, lay reporters and spoken more often by broadcast meteorologists. The issue isn’t so much on misuse by professionals. It’s more a matter of the terms sounding like hype.

Some of the greater frequency in usage can be laid at the feet of news producers and writers who have become more familiarized with the terminology due to the increase in extreme weather events around the globe. The number of extreme weather disasters is climbing rather steadily. For evening network newscasts and in local TV news, audience research shows a very high and growing interest in the public’s fascination and alarm in seeing more and more of these events.

The thing about these terms is that none of them is new in science. They are not going to vanish and may, in fact, be used more often as potentially climate change-linked extreme weather events continue to become more numerous around the globe.

We can start with the ominous “bomb cyclone” term, which has been heard more often in recent years but remains a relatively less frequent occurrence in the intensification of a low pressure system, or cyclone. (All lows are cyclones.)

The vague term “bomb” was first used by Norwegian meteorologists during World War II, though it didn’t yet have a formal definition other than to describe an explosively deepening sea cyclone. Its formal use began in an MIT paper published in 1980 that defines a bomb cyclone to one in which the central pressure has fallen by at least 24 millibars – that’s a huge pressure fall – within 24 hours. The cyclone that fueled the 60 mph and 70 mph gusts of the Christmas blizzard had undergone what we meteorologists call “bombogenesis” in its pressure falls. The storm went from this to this, in rapid intensification.

Since the formalized scientific term of bombogenesis/bomb cyclone has been around for 43 years, and was developed by MIT researchers in published journals, does the science need to consider changing the term because it sounds too alarming? My editorial view is no, because when a bomb cyclone impacts a populated area it generally is a dangerous storm. It is part of the scientific literature. Its use is appropriate as long it meets the criteria.

Inappropriate use is a reminder of why meteorologists are sticklers for severe weather terms being used only when specific criteria is met. One term that is often misused is “high winds.” The misuse is committed by lay reporters and writers, not meteorologists. High winds require either sustained winds of more than 40 mph for at least an hour, or gusts over 58 mph. That is, a high wind warning is a severe weather term, and means wind damage is expected. Very windy does not equate to high winds, and big snowstorms do not equate to blizzards, unless the scientific criteria (for wind speed and low visibility) is met. This is to avoid the dilution of the terms so that the warning of severe weather is not lost on the public, business and political leaders by misuse and overuse.

Another term that was in the news more often last month is “atmospheric river.” This kind of stream of moisture-laden air traversing long distances over ocean waters produced the tremendous and deadly devastation in central and northern California recently. It’s not a new term. This phenomenon was first discussed in published papers during the early 1990s.

In my experience, it’s been properly applied when it’s been in the news, with supportive evidence seen on TV and in print from satellite imagery. Ergo, there is no need to call that hype.

There is nothing new about “polar vortex,” either. It has always been present but became popularized in recent decades. It is a higher altitude band of winds that, when disrupted and weakened, can stretch southward and send polar air at the surface southward as well. Some stretching of the polar vortex occurred leading up to our blizzard. The fact that polar vortex has become popularized doesn’t mean it’s wrong to use it properly.

These terms can become buzzwords, true enough, just like “all natural.” The difference here is, unlike “all natural,” these weather buzzwords are based in real science with defined criteria.

It’s midwinter without midwinter weather

As advertised last week, the polar blast made a quick exit. Sunday’s high temperature bounced back to 43 after Saturday’s low started at 0. After a cooler Monday, temps will bounce back to the mid-upper 40s Tuesday, with some south-southwest gusts of 45 mph likely by afternoon. Rain showers will average less than .25 inch.

Combined with the limited snowmelt, this may be enough to bring back the parade of muddy paw prints in homes like mine. (I’m going to steam mop the floors anyway, to make room for the new mud.)

Wednesday will be our best chance this week for some limited sunshine to boost morale, with a high reaching the upper 30s-40 on a light southwest breeze.

If Tuesday’s showers don’t bring back muddy paws, Thursday’s widespread rain will. Readings will return to the mid-upper 40s on a stiff southerly flow … bad news for the ski slopes, unfortunately.

We should be mainly dry Friday, with temps returning to the low 40s. Colder weather will return by Saturday, but nothing approaching a deep freeze. A brisk northerly flow will make it the most wintry day of the week, with some snow showers and a high around 30.

If the ski operators think it’s economically feasible to make snow for next weekend, they should be able to add to depleted bases on Friday night and even more so Saturday night, looking ahead to Sunday dawn lows.

The tough call for the resorts is the return to milder weather by Monday, with highs returning to the mid-40s. Temperatures in the lower atmosphere will be running above average most or all of next week, as seen in ensemble patterns. The colors tell the story, in the legend.

There are fuzzy ensemble hints of some colder air reloading to our northwest, east of an upper air ridge developing near Alaska, which might brink a somewhat colder pattern for the latter part of the month. Fuzzy, though, is the keyword.