Asian American Heritage Festival set for May 15 in Amherst

Asian American Heritage Festival

Image courtesy Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce
The area's first outdoor Asian American Heritage Festival will take place later this month in Amherst.

The festival, part of the local celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road.

There is no admission fee for the family-friendly event, which features live dances, singing, performances, cultural displays and more. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the entertainment on the main stage. Entrance is through the main gate and there is plenty of free parking.

For information on becoming a donor, sponsor or performer for the event, organized by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce, send an email to AAHFBuffalo@gmail.com.

