As WNY Covid cases soar, booster shots urged for all eligible adults

"We are in a fourth spike, no doubt about it," he told reporters.

Poloncarz, Bello and medical officials from both counties urged people to get vaccinated, if they haven't already; get the booster shot if they are eligible; wear masks when in public places or at indoor gatherings; stay home if they're sick; and get tested for Covid-19 if they show symptoms of the virus.

They said they knew the start of the school year, the continued presence of the Delta variant, the arrival of cold weather and the looming holiday season would bring a rise in cases, but they didn't expect such a sharp spike in recent weeks.

"This is a life or death situation," said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County's health commissioner, who added the benefits of vaccination are clear.

She said the 45% of children younger than 18 in Erie County, part of the state's five-county Western New York region, who are unvaccinated make up 85% of the Covid-19 cases in that age group.

Covid-19 cases are straining hospital systems in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, officials said. Kaleida Health hospitals, for example, are at 110% of capacity, said Dr. Michael Mineo, the chief medical officer. "The system can't handle any more," he said.