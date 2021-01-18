As vaccine rollout stalls, questions and frustration begin to mount

So what happens if the second shot is long-delayed?

"We don't have any data that says that one way or the other, but it's logical that if you got a booster a little bit later, it would still get the job done," said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor in chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

Russo based his opinion on knowledge of how the body's immune system works – often defeating an invader it's seen before as long as years after the first exposure.

"Vaccines are a controlled natural infection that doesn't cause the disease but gives us immune response," Russo said. "I think most immunologists would say that if there is a delay in these second shots, that probably you'll be fine, and probably they'll get a reasonable boost, and probably at the end of the day it's not going to make a significant difference. But can we be 100% certain about this? The answer is no, we can't, because we don't have the data."

A study of the Pfizer vaccine, published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded that it is only 52% effective between the first and second shots. Only after the second shot does the effectiveness rise to the manufacturer's touted level of 95%.