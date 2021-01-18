As vaccine rollout stalls, questions and frustration begin to mount

The cancellation of several local Covid-19 vaccination clinics because of lack of vaccine has at least two groups of people worried.
The first group is the eligible people who have lost out for now on their chance to be protected from the often-deadly virus.
"This is the second time I've been canceled," said Agi Maisel of Buffalo, who was booked for a shot Monday at Erie Community College's South Campus before the county canceled the clinic.
She heard news reports of the cancellation, but Sunday morning she received an email asking her to reconfirm her Monday booking. That was followed by a cancellation email a few hours later.
But the frustrating rollout of the vaccine and the difficulties of obtaining an appointment are only part of the public's worries. Some people who were fortunate enough to obtain a first shot now wonder if they will be able to get the needed second shot soon enough to protect them fully.
"Are they going to run out again? I'm looking for assurances," said Elise Savattieri of Williamsville, who obtained her first dose Thursday in Niagara Falls.
The truth is, there are few answers to Savattieri's questions.
Cuomo tries to buy vaccine
Frustration over the system for booking vaccine appointments has mounted since the state last week expanded the eligibility to people over 65 years old, as well as to other groups that include essential workers such as teachers and police. The complaints worsened after the state received fewer doses last week than anticipated from the federal government.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday he has written to Pfizer, one of the two manufacturers of federally approved vaccine, trying to buy some directly instead of going through the federal government.
"It would be a first, but my job as governor of New York is to pursue every avenue, and that's what I'm doing," Cuomo said.
Failing that stratagem, Cuomo said, "The federal government is in control of the supply. They must increase the supply."
The governor did not say how many doses he would seek to buy or at what cost.
"First they have to agree," he said, noting that Pfizer does not have to sell only to the federal government because it did not participate in the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.
The governor said New York had been receiving an average of 300,000 doses per week but is now down to 250,000, at the same time the federal government called for broadening eligibility, including everyone 65 and older.
"They created chaos with this situation," Cuomo said.
Despite the shortage, Cuomo said more than 1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in New York State, about 900,000 of which were first doses.
In the trenches
Local officials have been told to do as much as they can.
"We were told by the state to administer all doses and they'll be getting the second dose shipments to us in time for the second dose," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director.
But there's no way of knowing yet when that will happen, said Stapleton, who has enough vaccine in Niagara County to keep his department's scheduled clinics open.
Stapleton's team, which vaccinated nearly 1,000 people in three days last week at Lockport's Transit Drive-In, is ready to vaccinate about 1,500 more at the same site Tuesday through Thursday.
"Then we have a very small supply of vaccine for the following week, and we still hope to get more," Stapleton said.
Others haven't been so fortunate. Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz on Saturday canceled all county-run clinics through Wednesday.
"We will offer appointments at future (clinics) to the people whose appointments were canceled this week," Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said Monday.
She said Erie County will announce whether future clinics are confirmed or canceled, depending on vaccine supplies.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceled all its clinics for this week, saying it was unable to obtain more vaccine. Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport announced Monday it has run out after vaccinating 1,700 people in 2 1/2 weeks, including 1,000 doses from Niagara County.
"We've been ordering and requesting vaccine regularly. Last week's vaccine order was canceled by the state. They canceled most of the counties, is my understanding. We requested 3,000 doses for the coming week and we found out we're getting 300," Stapleton said.
Poloncarz's cancellation announcement did not affect anticipated second-dose clinics in Erie County, Kane said.
"We have been told that the second-dose shipments will be sent based on the number of vaccine doses administered at first-dose clinics," Kane said.
"As for second doses, we are strongly encouraging people to make sure they schedule their second dose at the time they receive their first dose. People should be prepared to go for their second dose at the same location where they received their first dose," Kane said.
How long is too long?
The clinical trials manufacturers conducted in order to win government approval for their vaccines zeroed in on a particular interval between the first and second shots. For Pfizer, the interval was 21 days, while Moderna used a 28-day wait.
"The safety and efficacy of the vaccine has not been evaluated on different dosing schedules as the majority of trial participants received the second dose within the window specified in the study design," Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in a Jan. 4 statement.
So what happens if the second shot is long-delayed?
"We don't have any data that says that one way or the other, but it's logical that if you got a booster a little bit later, it would still get the job done," said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor in chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.
Russo based his opinion on knowledge of how the body's immune system works – often defeating an invader it's seen before as long as years after the first exposure.
"Vaccines are a controlled natural infection that doesn't cause the disease but gives us immune response," Russo said. "I think most immunologists would say that if there is a delay in these second shots, that probably you'll be fine, and probably they'll get a reasonable boost, and probably at the end of the day it's not going to make a significant difference. But can we be 100% certain about this? The answer is no, we can't, because we don't have the data."
A study of the Pfizer vaccine, published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded that it is only 52% effective between the first and second shots. Only after the second shot does the effectiveness rise to the manufacturer's touted level of 95%.
"There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days," Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in a Jan. 4 statement.
Moderna told the Food and Drug Administration that its vaccine was 80.2% effective after one dose and 95.6% effective after two shots. Both Erie and Niagara counties use Moderna at their clinics.
Because all testing showed there is value for a patient after just one dose of either vaccine, "There's no grounds for panic," Russo said.
But how long is too long to wait to get the second shot?
"I don't think we know," Russo said. "I think it's possible that they could get it months afterwards and get a reasonable boost."
More vaccines being tested
There are other vaccine options in the pipeline. For instance, Johnson & Johnson reported Wednesday that its vaccine works at least 90% of the time with one shot, but testing is still going on, and the company has not yet applied for FDA approval.
Britain uses AstraZeneca's two-dose vaccine, which also has not been submitted to the FDA. It's cheaper than the Pfizer and Moderna formulas, doesn't need to be kept frozen and works up to 90% of the time.
With supplies limited and much of its nation in lockdown, the British government decided to prioritize partial immunity by allowing the second shot to be given up to 12 weeks after the first one, instead of the manufacturer's recommended one month. British scientists disagreed on whether that was a good idea.