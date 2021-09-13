As vaccine mandates multiply, so do requests for religious exemptions

None of the Covid-19 vaccines contain any genetic material from aborted fetuses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed using a cell line that was derived from a fetus that was aborted in 1985. Neither of the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna rely on the use of stem cells, but it's believed that testing of those vaccines during clinical trials did utilize those cell lines, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Catholic doctrine strongly opposes abortion as gravely sinful, but the Vatican’s chief office for interpreting doctrine noted that the connections to an abortion were “remote” and that the shots “can be used in good conscience with certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive.”

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith also recommended the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, if the option is available, rather than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Catholics can in good conscience arrive at a personal decision to refrain from getting the vaccine, Fisher said. But he noted that priests won’t be providing letters affirming a religious exemption.