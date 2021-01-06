As vaccine lags, WNY logs some of its worst numbers of the pandemic

All five counties have seen similar increases. Erie County, by far the largest in population, has consistently accounted for between 60% and 65% of all new cases over the past four weeks. But Niagara County has also seen its caseload grow, from roughly 150 new cases per day in the week ending Dec. 21 to 164, on average, in the week that ended Monday. Chautauqua County is also reporting an average of between 80 and 100 cases per day.

The situation is similar across New York State, which over the weekend topped more than 1 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Average daily cases are up 57% over the month and more than 25% over the past week, ranking the state’s per-capita spread in the last seven days the 16th-fastest in the nation, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

As of Dec. 23, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington had forecasted that new infections would trend down across the state over the next month. But that model, which has not yet been updated with more recent data, assumed both consistent social distancing over the winter holidays and a rapid deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 60,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Western New York, and 1,479 people have died. Almost half of those confirmed cases – and a third of those deaths – occurred since Dec. 1.

