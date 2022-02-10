As trucks back up on U.S. side, troopers prepare for protests at border crossings

State troopers are preparing for protests and any other unusual activity in coming days at the international crossings over the Niagara River.

“The New York State Police is aware of the planned protests," officials said in a statement. "We have been in touch with our federal and local partners, will monitor the situation and are prepared to deploy whatever resources are necessary to ensure public safety.”

The planned protests are a spillover from demonstrations in Canada, which began nearly two weeks ago when groups of truck drivers and others converged on Ottawa to protest vaccination requirements for truckers crossing into Canada from the United States. In addition to the blockades, the protests have morphed into a battle cry against pandemic restrictions in general and the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The protests led to the partial shutdown this week of the Ambassador Bridge, which links Detroit with Windsor, Ont., and accounts for roughly a quarter of the trade between the two countries.

According to news reports, lanes bound for Canada Wednesday night were closed at the Ambassador Bridge. Another border crossing between Alberta and Montana also was blocked.