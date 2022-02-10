As trucks back up on U.S. side, troopers prepare for protests at border crossings

State troopers are preparing for protests and any other unusual activity in coming days at the international crossings over the Niagara River.
“The New York State Police is aware of the planned protests," officials said in a statement. "We have been in touch with our federal and local partners, will monitor the situation and are prepared to deploy whatever resources are necessary to ensure public safety.”
The planned protests are a spillover from demonstrations in Canada, which began nearly two weeks ago when groups of truck drivers and others converged on Ottawa to protest vaccination requirements for truckers crossing into Canada from the United States. In addition to the blockades, the protests have morphed into a battle cry against pandemic restrictions in general and the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The protests led to the partial shutdown this week of the Ambassador Bridge, which links Detroit with Windsor, Ont., and accounts for roughly a quarter of the trade between the two countries.
According to news reports, lanes bound for Canada Wednesday night were closed at the Ambassador Bridge. Another border crossing between Alberta and Montana also was blocked.
Troopers from Troop T of the State Police patrol the Niagara Thruway, where trucks approaching the Peace Bridge on Wednesday night – possibly reacting to protests slowing traffic on the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit/Windsor –were backed up in both directions. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.
Traffic cameras showed trucks at a near standstill in the northbound lanes as far as the Elm Street exit in downtown Buffalo. Southbound trucks were backed up all along the Porter Avenue exit, which leads to the bridge.
Officials of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reported no backups on the U.S. side as of this morning.
But Commission General Manager Kenneth Bieger said there was a backup of trucks waiting to enter Canada Wednesday afternoon at the Lewiston-Queenston bridge. The backup extended the entire length of the bridge and past the duty-free store to the Upper Mountain Road bridge over Interstate 190.
He attributed the backup to trucks being diverted from other clogged border crossings.
For U.S.-bound traffic, there was a shorter backup of trucks, extending about the length of the bridge.
The Lewiston-Queenston Bridge is the only one of the three international bridges in Niagara County that allows commercial truck traffic, Bieger said.
Includes information from News Staff Reporter Thomas J. Prohaska and wire reports