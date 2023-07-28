The weather was steamy hot Friday in Delaware Park, but not enough to take the joy out of an invigorating jog for Nick Everson of Depew.

Weather forecasters had issued a heat advisory on Friday for several Western New York counties, where temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s, but felt like 10 degrees hotter thanks to the high humidity.

“I am doing my best to make sure I stay hydrated," Everson said, during a quick break from his run.

"I normally drink a lot of water anyway," he continued. "During the summer, I like to do my workouts outdoors, but I might have to do them in my apartment for a while if it gets too humid to stay cool. My apartment isn’t that big, but it does thankfully have air conditioning."

To avoid the prospect of heat stroke and other hot weather related maladies, the National Weather Service advised taking extra precautions for those working or spending time outside, including wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Buffalo residents also have access to cooling centers located throughout the city.

Undaunted by the weather, Kate Townsend of Orchard Park took a walk around the park with her friend while acknowledging the pitfalls of going overboard in extreme heat.

“I am out and about right now, so I am obviously not one to let it bother me. I am going to come back here to see Shakespeare in the Park next week so hopefully it will be much cooler then for us to all enjoy that. There is a show tonight though … I also think it could be more difficult for the performers than all of us audience members at any rate, especially those who must wear heavy costumes for multiple evenings and shows on end. I give them all a lot of credit for that,” Townsend said.

James Mathis and Leanora Mathis of Buffalo avoided the potential for over-exerting themselves as the retired coupled did their best to chill inside the pavilion in Larkin Square, though they confessed to not actually minding the weather..

"If it's too hot, we go in the house and turn on the air conditioner. Then we come out late at night," James Mathis said.

Indeed, the high temperature in Buffalo Friday did not reach the record of 93 degrees set in 1964, nor was it anywhere near as sizzling as in other parts of the country where the soaring mercury continued to break records.

It turns out, Lake Erie, the bane of our existence during the winter, provides a benefit in the summer by moderating local temperatures, said Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

"We have a lake breeze that's going on right now," said Kenyon. "We're still in the upper 80s, which is common for us at times throughout the summer. Down south, they're just in a much warmer air mass."

In fact, a cold front was expected to generate some heavy rain and possibly strong gusty winds late Friday night and Saturday. Kenyon said a cold front will also come through the area Saturday morning that will trigger the start of a cool down until the middle of the week..

"We're likely not going to see 80s for the next few days. "It looks like our highs are mainly going to be in the mid 70s through early next week," said Kenyon.

"It doesn't look like, until late next week, that might start to touch 80 again," she added.