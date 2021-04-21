As supply outpaces demand, mass vaccination sites are being ignored

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, phones rang and buzzed in Niagara County. Its emergency mass communication system had been activated, with robocalls and texts.
But it wasn't a hunt for a dangerous criminal, a report of a missing person or a natural disaster.
The alert was that the county had opened up registrations for its next two Covid-19 vaccination clinics.
A few weeks ago, there would have been a mad rush to the county website to snap up the available appointments.
Tuesday, the news was met with a collective yawn.
In the first 90 minutes after the robocalls went out, Niagara County signed up exactly 14 people for vaccinations against the virus that has killed about 567,000 Americans in the past 13 months. And 24 hours later, the number of available appointments on the county website was almost exactly the same as it had been the day before.
"I'm definitely concerned that after waiting so long for the supply to increase, we are now having a tough time filling vaccine appointments," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director.
"I wish there was one factor I could point to for this so we could strategize how to address it, but I don't think it's that simple," Stapleton said. "There's some vaccine hesitancy for sure, but I think you have others who just simply are not in any rush to get it done, especially among younger people."
But the situation also could mean the mass vaccination clinic is an idea whose time has passed.
"This speaks to a more plentiful supply in multiple locations, and that more than half of all eligible residents in Erie County have at least a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine," Kara Kane, spokeswoman for the Erie County Department of Health, wrote in an email to The Buffalo News.
It's true that a lot of the population has already been vaccinated: 44.8% in Erie County and 40.2% in Niagara County have received at least one shot, according to the state Health Department's Wednesday morning update.
Stapleton said if the demand isn't there, the state and local governments' policy of using large PODs – points of distribution – "becomes less efficient" and needs to be revisited.
"We are going to need to look at smaller distribution sites that can be more mobile and reach people right in their backyards while also expanding our partnerships with providers that can target certain populations," Stapleton said.
"Looking ahead, we are planning to shorten the hours at our larger POD locations, and to work with businesses, industries, houses of worship and community groups to coordinate smaller pop-up PODs throughout the county," Kane said.
With the demand side of the equation changing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order Monday repealing the state's rule that providers who receive vaccine from the state must administer it within a week or pay a $100,000 fine.
Lonely at the vaccine site
Erie County attracted fewer than two dozen walk-in patients after throwing the doors open at KeyBank Center Monday, Kane said.
The county made the same announcement on social media shortly after noon Tuesday for clinics at Erie Community College's North and South campuses, where a total of about 1,500 appointments were available at the time.
"We administered about 170 first doses at ECC South and about 140 at ECC North," Kane said Wednesday. "Walk-ins were very minimal – just a few – according to clinic staff."
"It’s not just Erie County – it’s other counties across New York State that are starting to see a dropoff in overall demand,” County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said Tuesday.
In Lockport, Eastern Niagara Hospital tried a two-hour all-walk-in clinic Tuesday, offering 200 doses it received from Niagara County.
"Nobody had to wait in line," hospital spokeswoman Carolyn Moore said.
Only about half of the allotment was used. ENH will try to use up the remaining 100 shots at another walk-in event from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the hospital, 521 East Ave., Lockport.
Poloncarz said he's not sure why more people aren’t taking advantage of walk-up vaccination slots, although he said that the first few times Erie County tried it, many people responded. But that’s not been the case recently.
To address that, Poloncarz said the county is looking at ways to announce walk-up vaccination opportunities in advance, so people have more time to plan, instead of relying on social media announcements made the same day.
Vaccine is redirected
Low turnouts don't mean the vaccine goes to waste, officials said.
"Site staff draw doses into syringes based on scheduled appointments and what we see in the lines," Kane said. "By the end of the day, we may call individuals on a standby list for any doses that would otherwise be unused. That number is generally fewer than 10 doses. Unused doses in vials remain properly and securely stored."
Erie and Niagara counties both give doses away to partner providers, such as home care agencies, after underbooked clinics.
Erie County also has sent doses to federally qualified health centers and nursing homes; Niagara County has sent vaccine to hospitals and to Niagara University to vaccinate students.
Both Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein still encouraged people to make appointments through the county website or by calling 858-2929. That way, more paperwork can be completed in advance.