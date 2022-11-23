As snowstorm cleanup efforts near completion, calls grow for additional federal aid for Western New York

Nearly a week after an extreme, early winter storm blasted the region with record amounts of snowfall, the cleanup is nearing completion, but the need for federal funds to assist the hardest hit areas persists.

New York State has begun pulling back the resources it provided to the region in the massive effort to clear and open up impassable roadways, some at one point cluttered with abandoned vehicles left during the worst of the storm. Motorists were left stranded as travel bans and advisories put the brakes on driving.

The last of those was lifted 1 p.m. Wednesday with Lackawanna announcing the end of its travel advisory, though a State of Emergency remained in effect in the city.

In the midst of the state's pullback, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was in Orchard Park on Wednesday calling on the federal government to help. Schumer advocated for what he called an "all-hands-on-deck approach" in prioritizing federal assistance to snow-impacted communities across the region trying to recover.

Standing in front of a mountain of snow hauled by workers to the Erie County Community College South Campus in Orchard Park, Schumer called on the federal government to boost its financial resources to help communities digging out from the storm.

"We can’t leave our Western New York and upstate communities out in the cold with more snow on the way this winter," he said.

Schumer called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to waive the $5 million cap on federal assistance to local communities for storm-related cleanup efforts as damage costs continue to mount.

In addition, he requested that the Small Business Administration provide more aid to local small businesses that sustained weather-related damage in order to help them rebuild.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, who was also at the news conference at the ECC South Campus, said 156,000 cubic yards of snow had already been dumped at the campus, with about four trucks arriving with snow every minute from all over the county.

At Wednesday's press conference, Poloncarz thanked Schumer, along with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, for working with President Biden to ensure what he called the extraordinarily quick approval of Gov. Kathy Hochul's request for a federal emergency declaration for the region. Biden authorized it on Sunday.

The emergency declaration will allow Erie County and municipalities across the region to continue with their storm-related cleanup while being assured that they will be eligible for reimbursement money from the federal government.

Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, a record snowfall of nearly 7 feet was dumped on areas of Western New York. Orchard Park reported 80 inches over the course of the three-day weather event, while the highest amount was 81.2 inches in Hamburg. The peak snowfall accumulations amounted to six inches per hour, snarling traffic, causing power outages and collapsing roofs in the process.

Three local men died from heart attacks related to shoveling snow. Two additional deaths attributed to the storm were announced Wednesday.

A 74-year-old Wyoming County man who was reported missing from a one-vehicle crash scene on Friday during the snowstorm was found dead, four days later, several hundred yards away in a snow-covered field, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of Nicholas Perry Sr. of Strykersville, the Sheriff's Office said.

A fifth death was announced after a City of Buffalo employee was killed about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when the victim was struck by a high lift during snow removal operations on McKinley Parkway and Columbus Avenue.

After last weekend's record-breaking snowfall, the Buffalo-area forecast calls for some rain this weekend, which could produce minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

As the weather situation allows the return to some normalcy, the City of Buffalo announced that sanitation and recycling pick up are on regular schedule for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.