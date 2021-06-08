As shootings surge, Buffalo officials unveil plans and residents worry

In her front yard, Annie Palmer chatted with neighbors, relatives and old friends who strolled by her Genesee-Moselle neighborhood home. The 78-year-old lives a couple of doors down from where a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed May 28.
Holly Docket enjoyed near 80-degree weather sitting on a green bench in front of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority high-rise building on Perry Street where she’s lived in since 2009. She pointed across the street to the public housing apartment building where a 55-year-old woman was also shot May 28.
Willette Harris walked along William Street toward Michigan Avenue, in the Pratt-Willert neighborhood, uneasy about the recent gun violence in the city. She prays for the safety of her two sons.
With the city virtually shut down last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the streets were quieter. But a surge of gun violence in Buffalo has left 134 people either wounded or dead this year through May 22. That’s an 81% increase compared with the same time period last year.
Palmer, Docket and Harris worry that the violence will only get worse as the temperatures rise in coming months.
“I believe it’s going to be a bad summer,” said Docket, 57.
Elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders say they are gearing up to try and blunt any increase.
Through the end of March of this year, only five of the 63 shootings in Buffalo that took place in the first three months were solved.
“We definitely have a plan, and we’ll upgrade that plan,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said.
As the mayor outlined the strategies, he said the increase in shootings is not unique to Buffalo – it’s happening in urban areas across the country.
“We believe the pandemic has an impact on it; that the frustration, the anger that people feel have an impact; that the community-police relations that we have worked so hard on in Buffalo but not being able to interact with the public in the same way because of the pandemic has had an impact,” Brown said. “We are now beginning to re-ramp up a number of initiatives that in the past were successful.”
Preventing violence
The custom notifications program is a crime prevention strategy in which anti-street crime activists and members of the Buffalo Police Department visit the homes of young people who are believed to be involved in crimes or could be the target of gang or criminal activity.
The officers and activists work with the young people and their families on finding ways to steer the youth toward a better path.
The number of people shot in Buffalo over the first two months of the year has jumped 140% compared to the same period last year, according to Buffalo Police Department data.
“They let families know what’s going on to get the families involved and to be an interrupter of that kind of behavior,” Brown said.
Buffalo Peacemakers also are violence interrupters, Brown said.
The group has worked in partnership with Buffalo police, including coming up with plans for young people identified in the custom notifications program. That could include helping them get into a GED program or connecting them with a job.
The city recently funded Peacemakers for the ninth consecutive year and will resume programs with Peacemakers.
“As we are returning a little bit more to normal, we’ll see a ramp up in those activities, as well,” Brown said.
Using data to fight crime
COMPSTAT – computerized statistics – is a policing tool that gathers intelligence, crime analysis data and uses mapping to identify crime hot spots. Resources then are deployed to areas in most need.
The city will open some of its COMPSTAT meetings to community leaders to get input, share information and get feedback on some of the city’s public safety planning, Brown said.
“Very few communities across the country are doing anything like that,” he said.
Officials also continue weekly Shoot Review meetings in collaboration with state and federal law enforcement agencies, Brown said.
The program was launched last July. During the meetings, shooting cases from the previous week are shared and examined by members of the Buffalo police homicide, intelligence and gun violence units and the chiefs of each district. Also attending are representatives from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Crime analysts and parole and probation officials also attend.
The first few weeks of 2021 have provided a violent start to the new year and follow a year in which gun violence in Buffalo, like in many other American cities, erupted.
“We’re getting information on shootings, where they’re occurring, why they’re occurring, which help us to refine our planning to deter and apprehend those that are involved in that kind of activity,” Brown said.
New urgency
A new program with New York State will be announced "very soon ... to address some of the shootings and crime activity” in certain areas of the city without criminalizing the areas, Brown said.
And law enforcement, community leaders and anti-gun violence groups recently announced other efforts that are resuming with new urgency, including police going door to door this summer in neighborhoods where shootings are happening to share the police confidential tip line 847-2255, and also bringing youth together twice a week for 20 weeks for an anti-violence program.
But some residents wonder if the programs will make an impact.
At the Perry Street municipal public housing complex, Docket said young people need more jobs and career opportunities to stay out of trouble.
Palmer, who lives on Bissell Avenue, said the key to curbing violence is outside the purview of politicians and police. Young people need more discipline and supervision from parents, guardians and neighbors, she said.
Harris is convinced the shootings and violent crimes will continue despite the initiatives.
“All I can do is just pray about it,” she said. “I've got to leave it in God’s hands.”