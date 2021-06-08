As shootings surge, Buffalo officials unveil plans and residents worry

Palmer, Docket and Harris worry that the violence will only get worse as the temperatures rise in coming months.

“I believe it’s going to be a bad summer,” said Docket, 57.

Elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders say they are gearing up to try and blunt any increase.

+2 Shootings are up in Buffalo. But unsolved cases are leading some to arm themselves Through the end of March of this year, only five of the 63 shootings in Buffalo that took place in the first three months were solved.

“We definitely have a plan, and we’ll upgrade that plan,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said.

As the mayor outlined the strategies, he said the increase in shootings is not unique to Buffalo – it’s happening in urban areas across the country.

“We believe the pandemic has an impact on it; that the frustration, the anger that people feel have an impact; that the community-police relations that we have worked so hard on in Buffalo but not being able to interact with the public in the same way because of the pandemic has had an impact,” Brown said. “We are now beginning to re-ramp up a number of initiatives that in the past were successful.”

Preventing violence