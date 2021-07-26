As sections of rail trail open in Southtowns, residents seem to love it or hate it

Meister has lived on Scattertree Lane in Orchard Park for four years. She said she and her husband heard about the trail before they bought the house and thought it was a great idea.

"I want to see nature and the beautiful surroundings we have in Western New York," she said. "It's a great place for families to walk safely."

She wants to be able to use the trail to walk from her home off South Freeman Road to the Village of Orchard Park, but that section is not open yet.

Meister said there is a fence on her property because of the family dog, but she is not concerned about lack of privacy or vandalism.

"Who is coming to Orchard Park to cause a ruckus on our trail?" she said. "If someone is having dinner, I don't think anyone's looking to stop and stare in your window."

Could be part of larger trail

GObike Buffalo is taking the lead in establishing an 80-mile Southern Tier Trail, with the support of the Wilson Foundation and the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Alta Planning and Design was hired for planning, outreach and development of the trail, which would link to the Genesee Valley Greenway Trail to Rochester.