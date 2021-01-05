As Sabres gear up for season, Jeanneret and Dunleavy await their assigned games

The Covid-forced delay of the start of the National Hockey League season has also meant that the Buffalo Sabres have not yet announced the rotation of play-by-play announcers Rick Jeanneret and Dan Dunleavy.

The team is expected to announce any day now their plans for the season that starts Jan. 14.

Jeanneret has been splitting the seasons recently with Dunleavy, his longtime heir apparent. Jeanneret lives in Canada, while Dunleavy recently moved to Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One thing is clear from past conversations: The 78-year-old Jeanneret plans to do games and isn't thinking of retirement.

In August, he said his primary reason for delaying retirement is simple.

“I don’t know what I’d do,” said Jeanneret back then. “I’m at a loss right now as a matter of fact. I still enjoy it. I think it is the camaraderie before the games and that type of thing. It is not just the job itself. It makes it a pretty good gig.”

Considering potential Covid-19 protocol considerations, it wouldn’t be shocking if Dunleavy takes a larger role. The broadcast crews are not expected to travel. Regular pregame and postgame shows are expected to continue.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.