As Sabres gear up for season, Jeanneret and Dunleavy await their assigned games
As Sabres gear up for season, Jeanneret and Dunleavy await their assigned games

RJ in the booth

Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret calls a Sabres game against the Montreal Canadiens at the KeyBank Center.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Covid-forced delay of the start of the National Hockey League season has also meant that the Buffalo Sabres have not yet announced the rotation of play-by-play announcers Rick Jeanneret and Dan Dunleavy.

The team is expected to announce any day now their plans for the season that starts Jan. 14.

Jeanneret has been splitting the seasons recently with Dunleavy, his longtime heir apparent. Jeanneret lives in Canada, while Dunleavy recently moved to Western New York.

One thing is clear from past conversations: The 78-year-old Jeanneret plans to do games and isn't thinking of retirement.

In August, he said his primary reason for delaying retirement is simple.

“I don’t know what I’d do,” said Jeanneret back then. “I’m at a loss right now as a matter of fact. I still enjoy it. I think it is the camaraderie before the games and that type of thing. It is not just the job itself. It makes it a pretty good gig.”

Considering potential Covid-19 protocol considerations, it wouldn’t be shocking if Dunleavy takes a larger role. The broadcast crews are not expected to travel. Regular pregame and postgame shows are expected to continue.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

