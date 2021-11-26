As Robert Gioia steps away, Oishei Foundation aims to keep making an impact

A: I remember one board meeting, we were talking about a specific grant and a director said, "Well, that's pretty risky." I said, "Every one of our grants is risky." There's no guarantees in life.

What you have here is a well-meaning, passionate institution in this 501(c)3 that needs our help. We have to figure out a way to say 'yes.' It can change. What started as, "We want to do X" – well, maybe you should talk to this one and do that one, and combine the two entities. That's what we think we're very good at.

Our mission here is to be careful distributors of the wealth of that Mr. Oishei established some 75 years ago.

Q: What are recipients looking for?

A: [They say,] "We need more than just a check. The check is great, don't get us wrong, we need the check."

Most of these executive directors are not only trying to run the organization, they're the head of the [human resources] department, they're head of the purchasing department and the like. And oh by the way, they've got to put toner in the copier machine and take the trash out every Thursday.