As restoration continues at South Buffalo church, more one-of-a-kind Celtic art is revealed

A Star of David is at the top of the mural, with "Jehovah" written in Hebrew and an inscription from Ezekial written in Latin that crosses over the top of the entire scene.

Swiatek was shown a church album years ago with black-and-white photographs from the 1920s depicting the no-longer-visible Celtic artwork.

His company removed the canvas of another painting from the 1960s that had covered a portion of the main mural, with much of the original design still intact.

The process of removal, Swiatek said, is not unlike removing wallpaper by applying chemical solvents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The artwork had also been sullied by decades of pollution from steel plants, church candles and incense, according to church archivist Eileen Charleton.

"We do creative exposures," Swiatek said. "There are chemicals that will release layers of paint without damaging the original substrate."

Still, it's a tricky process that required testing for six months to determine the best approach before beginning the removal.

"If you let the chemicals stay on too long, it will take everything off," Swiatek said.