As restoration continues at South Buffalo church, more one-of-a-kind Celtic art is revealed
As restoration continues at South Buffalo church, more one-of-a-kind Celtic art is revealed

A neighborhood church in South Buffalo was the only one in the United States whose walls and ceiling were decorated with intricate gilded Celtic drawings.

But for decades, no one knew.

The Celtic murals completed in 1920 by Danish artist Frode Rambusch inside the former Holy Family Church on South Park Avenue – now Our Lady of Charity Parish – were painted over in the 1960s.

Now Swiatek Studios, a leading church and theater restoration company in Clarence, is bringing them back.

"We have conserved and restored the large mural that was done in the ceiling of the sanctuary, and revealed two of the other murals in the sanctuary that are still being restored and should take another year to finish," Henry Swiatek Jr. said.

Swiatek Studios is used to working on churches whose decorations are based on a Renaissance model, but the Celtic designs predate the Renaissance by several hundred years.

"The key thing is the uniqueness of what we found," Swiatek said. "It won't be found anywhere else in America."

Restoration leader

Brett Swiatek, of Swiatek Studios, the company doing the restoration work in Holy Family Church – now Our Lady of Charity Parish – on South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

The ceiling scene, portrayed in vibrant colors in a mural that measures 35 feet by 30 feet, depicts a crucified Jesus Christ in the lower part, and the symbols of the four gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John – a man, a winged lion, a winged ox and an eagle, respectively.

A Star of David is at the top of the mural, with "Jehovah" written in Hebrew and an inscription from Ezekial written in Latin that crosses over the top of the entire scene.

Swiatek was shown a church album years ago with black-and-white photographs from the 1920s depicting the no-longer-visible Celtic artwork.

His company removed the canvas of another painting from the 1960s that had covered a portion of the main mural, with much of the original design still intact. 

The process of removal, Swiatek said, is not unlike removing wallpaper by applying chemical solvents.

The artwork had also been sullied by decades of pollution from steel plants, church candles and incense, according to church archivist Eileen Charleton.

"We do creative exposures," Swiatek said. "There are chemicals that will release layers of paint without damaging the original substrate."

Still, it's a tricky process that required testing for six months to determine the best approach before beginning the removal.

"If you let the chemicals stay on too long, it will take everything off," Swiatek said. 

Rambusch, born in 1859, studied in the Celtic Revival occurring in the United Kingdom at the turn of the century, as well as in Ireland. Some Danish folk art was similar to what was happening in Celtic design, like the Book of Kels.

When Rambusch moved to the United States at age 30, it was at the behest of a wealthy American patron who became a business partner, Swiatek said. Rambusch came to Buffalo just after the Pan-American Exposition, at a time when great architects and craftsmen were building Buffalo.

Rambusch was able to convince the pastor of the church, built in 1908, to decorate with Celtic art. That happened during a period when Irish nationalism was strong.

The artwork began in 1915 and was completed in 1920, Swiatek said.

Ancient Celtic art involves intricate repeating patterns, with gilding followed by the application of multiple colors – green, red, blue, brown and white – in a process called polychroming.

Sophisticated designs

A newly revealed century-old Celtic mural at Our Lady of Charity Parish in South Buffalo.

A newspaper article in the Buffalo Times heralded the church's interior, writing "South Buffalo church decorated as only church in U.S. in original Celtic art form."

Holy Family Church was consolidated with St. Ambrose and St. Agatha churches in 2010, forming Our Lady of Charity Parish.

Swiatak Studios has completed 400 projects, including hundreds of churches, museums, private residences and theaters, among them Shea's Buffalo Theatre and the North Park Theatre.

Swiatek's son Brett and daughter Stacey are third generation, and the fourth generation is represented by Corey Barczykowski, Henry's grandson. 

Most of the decorative work was done by Swiatek's children.

"What they have added to our family legacy is incalculable," Henry Swiatek said. 

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Brett Swiatek talks about restoration of Celtic artwork at church

