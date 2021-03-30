As public hears mixed message, trendlines overshadow better news about vaccine

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz showed up for his weekly Covid-19 briefing Tuesday after returning from the funeral of a friend who had died from the virus.
Toward the tail end of his hourlong briefing, he interrupted his interaction with reporters and pulled out his reading glasses.
More than 104,000 Western New Yorkers have contracted Covid-19 since March 2020 and nearly 2…
"I just got from our Department of Health epidemiological staff the latest numbers in cases," he said, looking down at a new sheet of paper. "There were 539 cases confirmed on Monday, March 29, which is the highest daily total since late January."
At a time when vaccine availability is becoming more plentiful, so is bad news coming out of Erie County – and the greater region – regarding confirmed Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
• For each of the past two weeks, the number of county residents testing positive for the virus has risen, bucking a months-long downward trend.
• For the past week-and-a-half, hospitalizations have risen steadily, jumping by a third in the past week alone.
• The number of Erie County students and staff testing positive for the virus – and it's mostly students – reached 306 last week, the highest weekly total recorded by the county Health Department.
• Based on state calculations, the daily positive test rate for Erie County on Sunday had risen to 8%.
Poloncarz pulled off his glasses after reading that last figure and shook his head slightly.
"Folks this is serious," he said. "This is not going away, and we need to be better."
The lieutenant governor's leadership, particularly as it applies to the public health crisis, is falling under a brighter spotlight now that the potential exists for her to step into the governor's shoes if Cuomo is unable to survive the sexual harassment allegations against him.
Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Gale Burstein spent much of Tuesday's briefing once again leveling heavy admonishments and cautions about mask wearing and social distancing, and generally adopting a more serious tone about the potential for contracting and spreading the virus.
The question of why this is happening involves many factors.
Support Local Journalism
Burstein pointed to the mixed messaging going out to the public. The state will further loosen capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor catered events starting Friday. The relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions over the past month is sending a signal that, as a community, we're out of the woods, she said.
"As the numbers are going up, instead of hunkering down on our preventative measures, everything's opening up," she said. "So we're really behaving the exact opposite as we should be behaving."
Increased travel due to spring breaks and Easter weekend are another contributing factor. The discovery of the more infectious California variant of the coronavirus may play a role. And school transmission is a growing concern, Burstein said.
Despite their increasing prevalence, there is a lot that scientists – let alone everyday people – still don’t understand about the variants.
The county is also seeing a higher percentage of positive Covid-19 cases among younger residents. Burstein highlighted that of those tested last week who fell between the ages of 11 and 17, 23% tested positive.
So far, more than 72,000 county residents have tested positive since the start of the health crisis.
Poloncarz spent some of the briefing eulogizing a friend and county employee, Robert "Bob" Farmer, whose funeral he attended Tuesday morning.
"I've known people who lost loved ones who died of Covid-19, but I didn't have a close personal friend or family member who died from Covid-19 until this past week," he said. "I want to remind everyone that's out there, these statistics aren't just numbers. These are people. These are individuals who made a difference in our community."
The good news is that vaccine availability is starting to loosen up. The Erie County Health Department is slated to receive 8,050 vaccine doses from the state this week, the highest weekly total the county has received to date.
Beyond Erie County, the state's vaccine data shows that between state and federal allocations, the five-county Western New York region is slated to receive nearly 62,000 new doses this week. That's one of the highest allocations the region has ever received since the vaccines first became available.
Poloncarz reminded residents that while state sites may show limited new dose availability, pharmacies, physician's offices and Erie County are also offering the vaccine to residents.
Unlike in the past, Poloncarz is less concerned about opening up eligibility to those ages 30 and older this week because younger people are now contracting the virus at higher rates and more vaccine is flowing in to address some of the higher demand.
"There are so many appointments in our community that are not available on the state site," he said. "I want to remind everybody the state site is listing state locations. It does not list every appointment that's available."
So far, 31% of all Erie County residents have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, Burstein said. Beginning April 6, anyone age 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine.