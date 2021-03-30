As public hears mixed message, trendlines overshadow better news about vaccine

Poloncarz pulled off his glasses after reading that last figure and shook his head slightly.

"Folks this is serious," he said. "This is not going away, and we need to be better."

+2 Kathy Hochul out front addressing pandemic, but not at center of decision-making The lieutenant governor's leadership, particularly as it applies to the public health crisis, is falling under a brighter spotlight now that the potential exists for her to step into the governor's shoes if Cuomo is unable to survive the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Gale Burstein spent much of Tuesday's briefing once again leveling heavy admonishments and cautions about mask wearing and social distancing, and generally adopting a more serious tone about the potential for contracting and spreading the virus.

The question of why this is happening involves many factors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Burstein pointed to the mixed messaging going out to the public. The state will further loosen capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor catered events starting Friday. The relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions over the past month is sending a signal that, as a community, we're out of the woods, she said.

"As the numbers are going up, instead of hunkering down on our preventative measures, everything's opening up," she said. "So we're really behaving the exact opposite as we should be behaving."