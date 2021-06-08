As pressure mounts, U.S. downgrades Canada travel advisory, Trudeau plots border reopening

The Biden administration has offered no similar details on how the U.S. plans to manage the eventual border reopening.

Ad campaign to open Canadian border goes bicoastal – and binational What started as a modest ad campaign in Buffalo in mid-May is growing into a binational, big-money effort to reopen the long-shut U.S.-Canadian border.

However, the State Department did decide to remove Canada – as well as countries such as Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Switzerland – from its "Do Not Travel" list. Those nations were added to the list when their Covid-19 infection rates were spiking in April.

The decision to lower Canada's status to "Reconsider Travel" came as encouraging news for those who want the border to reopen.

"I'm very happy," said Sandy Pearce, founder of Families Are Essential, one of several groups of people separated from their loved ones by the border closure and lobbying for the border to reopen. "There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel."

But Pearce also said that the United States and Canada should add people traveling to see loved ones to the category of "essential travelers" allowed to cross immediately. "We're personally vaccinated, so there's no reason not to," she said.

Asked on Tuesday about whether the United States might take the same sort of phased approach to the border reopening that Canada is taking, White House press secretary Jen Psaki provided no new details.