As positive Covid cases rise, New York focuses on vaccinations over a return to masks

ALBANY – The number of new Covid-19 cases each day in New York State has nearly tripled in the past month, as a reopened summer economy has jammed vacation destinations, restaurants and other public places.

Health officials from Buffalo to downstate are cautiously watching the spread of the Delta variant, which has hit states with lower vaccination rates, contributed to Wall Street’s slide on Monday and increased worries at the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

Now, with nearly 9,000 newly infected New Yorkers in the past 10 days, some officials wonder: Is it time to restore mandatory, or at least recommended, mask policies for people, regardless of their vaccination status, in indoor public settings in New York State?

For now, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has heralded the notion that Covid is increasingly in the rearview window, does not appear to be publicly considering a return to mask mandates, beyond those that are still in place from last year. Instead, he and others, including Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, are focused on pushing more people to get vaccinated in what Cuomo Tuesday called the state’s “greatest tool” to erase Covid.