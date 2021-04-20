As pandemic worsens on Ontario, Canadian border to remain shut through May 21

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

News of the continued shutdown came amid increasing frustration on both sides of the border.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, last week wrote to Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, asking for a meeting and the immediate release of proposals for a planned border reopening.

"These proposed policies would provide hope to the American people and send a strong message to the Government of Canada that the United States is a serious partner and ready to negotiate on how to reopen the northern border safely and securely," Higgins wrote.

Shortly after taking office Jan. 20, President Biden issued an executive order calling for development of appropriate health measures at land border crossings within 14 days. But Higgins noted in his letter that as of yet, nothing has come of that proposal.

"Since January 21, when the President issued his executive order, and February 2, when you were confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, I have eagerly awaited the publishing of a plan which allows for families to safely reunite, provides guidance to property owners, and prioritizes vaccines and testing for all Customs and Border Protection (CBP) staff," Higgins told Mayorkas.