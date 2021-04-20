As pandemic worsens in Ontario, Canadian border to remain shut through May 21

WASHINGTON – Land borders between the United States and Canada will remain closed for a 14th consecutive month, through at least May 21, as Canada copes with its worst-ever wave of Covid-19 infections.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the latest one-month extension on its website late Monday.
"On March 21, 2020, the U.S., Mexico, and Canada temporarily restricted non-essential travel across the U.S.-Canada land borders. These restrictions will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 21, 2021," the website said. "We are maintaining cross-border activities with Canada and Mexico that support health security, trade, commerce, supply security, and other essential activities while taking critical steps to protect our citizens and to curb spread of the virus."
The border restrictions had been scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
The latest extension of the border shutdown comes as no surprise, given that Canada is experiencing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.
The pandemic is especially dire in Ontario, where the provincial government reported Tuesday that 2,202 were hospitalized. That's nearly three times the number hospitalized with Covid-19 in Ontario a month ago. Many of the Covid-19 cases are in metro Toronto.
News of the continued shutdown came amid increasing frustration on both sides of the border.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, last week wrote to Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, asking for a meeting and the immediate release of proposals for a planned border reopening.
"These proposed policies would provide hope to the American people and send a strong message to the Government of Canada that the United States is a serious partner and ready to negotiate on how to reopen the northern border safely and securely," Higgins wrote.
Shortly after taking office Jan. 20, President Biden issued an executive order calling for development of appropriate health measures at land border crossings within 14 days. But Higgins noted in his letter that as of yet, nothing has come of that proposal.
"Since January 21, when the President issued his executive order, and February 2, when you were confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, I have eagerly awaited the publishing of a plan which allows for families to safely reunite, provides guidance to property owners, and prioritizes vaccines and testing for all Customs and Border Protection (CBP) staff," Higgins told Mayorkas.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce last week also called on the two countries to develop a border reopening plan.
"The COVID-19 Pandemic has provided a stark reminder of the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including the critical nature of an open border between the two countries," the Canadian chamber said in a report called "Our Trading Future: Renewing the Canada-U.S. Relationship. "As the pandemic moves towards a conclusion, establishing clear and predictable rules that will enable a resumption of business and leisure travel is critical to provide predictability for businesses and citizens alike."
The two nations shut their land borders to nonessential traffic on March 21, 2020, near the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Commercial traffic has been allowed to continue crossing the border, but most leisure travel has been shut off, thereby ending the frequent cross-border trips that residents of the Buffalo area and the Niagara Peninsula used to make.