As pandemic retreats, Erie County cuts back on testing, reporting

In another sign the spread of Covid-19 seems to be waning – at least in Western New York – the Erie County Health Department announced Wednesday that it will stop giving daily public updates on Covid-19 case data.

Instead, the department will provide the information once a week on Tuesdays.

"Our epidemiology office will continue to review these data daily," Health Department spokesman Kara Kane said in a statement.

Also, Erie County is scaling back its Covid testing operations.

Covid testing will no longer be offered at the Cheektowaga Senior Center starting this week. Also, the Covid testing site at the Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center, 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga, will offer rapid and PCR testing on weekdays only. Testing will not be offered on Saturdays anymore. Starting Monday, the hours for testing will be 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4. Covid testing will also be available at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St. in Buffalo on weekdays 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

The county Covid information line is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Last week, the county's Covid-19 level dropped to "low" transmission, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining all other Western New York counties.

The Health Department announced Wednesday in its now-weekly report for Erie County that 702 new Covid cases were reported for the week that ended June 18 – a 20% decrease compared with the previous week. It marks the sixth week in a row that new cases of Covid-19 declined in Erie County.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.