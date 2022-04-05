As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules

Patrick Byrne wanted a job where he could see his colleagues in person in an office a few days a week.
He found that last fall, when Evans Bank hired him as an information security officer. He typically works at the office three days a week and remotely two days a week.
"I think hybrid's a really good model," Byrne said. "It gives you that bit of flexibility, and it shows that your company really trusts you to be able to operate in any type of environment."
With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working – and new work routines like Byrne's are staying around.
It's difficult to say how many employers have embraced a hybrid work schedule, but the idea has gained greater acceptance through the pandemic. Employers are balancing their desire for their workers to have more face-to-face contact with the option to work remotely for part of the week. M&T has brought back nonbranch employees at least one day a week, while Independent Health is sticking with its remote strategy. Even so, hybrid schedules aren't an option for jobs in all industries, such as manufacturing, where the work has to be performed on site.
With the labor market still tight, employers are being flexible, to prevent workers from leaving for a job with a more-appealing schedule. CareerBuilder research found that jobs allowing people to work from home full- or part-time received seven times more applications than in-person roles. And according to a survey by Robert Half International, 50% of professionals said they would look for a new job that offers remote options if their company required employees to return to the office full time. That was up 16 percentage points from a year ago.
Some employers say their remote workforces have been productive over the past two years, and don't see a need to change course.
But as the pandemic enters a new phase, many employers are ready for more of the in-person collaboration they were reluctant to push for when Covid cases were spiking.
"We're going to see different, distinct patterns play out over time, as we move further and further away from remote work as a mechanism to manage the public health crisis, to one that is much more a modality of working, and how does that work as a way of structuring and managing your workplace," said Paul Tesluk, dean of the University at Buffalo's School of Management.
Some workers are pleased to be back in an office full time, Tesluk said.
"But I think the larger majority prefer to have a combination: three or four days at work, where there's a thoughtful approach to use of time in the office, and the ability to be able to work a couple days at home and focus on things where you need uninterrupted work time," he said.
A changing workplace
Evans' administrative office in Amherst is using a hybrid work plan, built around reasons for employees to come into the office rather than a specific number of days, said Mary Ellen Frandina, chief administrative officer. Those reasons might include training a new employee, learning something new or working with fellow team members on a project.
Independent Health is taking a different tack. The Amherst-based health insurer has operated remotely through the pandemic and has decided to stick with that approach for the long term.
The company will have a primarily remote workforce, while maintaining the ability for workers to come on site in certain situations, said Patricia Clabeaux, chief human resources officer. The company has not reduced the amount of office space it uses.
Other companies around the Buffalo Niagara region have rolled out their own back-to-office policies:
• M&T Bank has asked its nonbranch employees to come into its offices at least one day a week. The bank is gradually making more use of its $58 million tech hub at Seneca One tower – sleek new office space that was built with in-person collaboration in mind, before the pandemic struck.
• KeyBank says it's seeing more and more of its employees coming into its offices. The bank has a plan under which – depending on the job – some nonbranch employees work remotely, some spend one to three days in the office, and the rest report to the office each day.
• Rich Products is renovating office space on the second floor of its Niagara Street headquarters, with technology and collaborative space to support its shift to a hybrid work model, said Allison Conte, a spokeswoman. In late spring or early summer, the company will shift to a hybrid format, encouraging workers to balance remote work with in-person connections.
• Delaware North continues to use its "Flex@Work" model, a mix of on-site, hybrid and remote jobs. At the height of Omicron, a greater number of employees chose to work from home, said Glen White, a spokesman. But as Covid cases have decreased, larger numbers of workers are coming into the office more frequently.
Support Local Journalism
• Citi is starting to bring more employees back to its Getzville offices, for at least two days a week, said Nina Das, a spokeswoman. "Employees are excited to be back in the building for enhanced collaboration and increased employee engagement." During the pandemic, Citi hired 400 employees who will see what is available at its Getzville campus for the first time.
Companies all over the country are making these types of decisions. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reportedly wants to get his employees back to the office five days a week. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has told employees they are welcome to keep working remotely as much as they want, but also said employees benefit from meeting in person.
Teams and routines
At Evans, Frandina's team typically meets in person on Mondays and Thursdays. "Teams have figured out what days or what routine works best for them," she said.
On an average day, about 60% to 70% of the administrative offices' employees are working on site, Frandina said.
"It's really nice when you're driving around the parking lot and you're searching for a parking spot because there are so many people here," she said.
Byrne previously worked for M&T Bank. Employees were allowed to come into the office if they chose, but Byrne said his co-workers were staying home, so there wasn't much point for him to come in.
Byrne said he sees benefits to working with his colleagues in an office for part of the week.
"There's a lot I didn't realize I missed in in-person teamwork," he said. "At the same time, I felt like I wasn't challenged enough in the remote environment and getting back into office allowed me to start reconnecting with some of our senior management team and start getting some of those challenges on my plate that I was looking for in my career."
That variety also changes the pace of the work week, he said.
"Being able to have a few days remote and a few days in office, I feel like my weeks are going by so much quicker than they were when I was at home 24/7," he said.
Hiring and culture
As employers implement their workforce plans, they are keeping in mind a couple of factors: employee recruitment and retention, and corporate culture.
With the unemployment rate low, workers can be selective about taking jobs that have a remote option, if that's their preference.
"We are having applicants ask us, 'Can I work remote?' " said Clabeaux, of Independent Health. "And if they can't work remote, they don't even want to continue on the interview process."
Compared to before the pandemic, when remote work was less common, employees can more readily find a job with a company in another city or even another state, without uprooting.
Evans Bank's Frandina said having an opportunity to work in person appeals to some job applicants.
"As we're talking to new folks looking to join Evans, they're saying, 'I'm reaching out to you because I don't want to be 100% remote. I do want to be face-to-face with my team. Maybe not five days, but a few days a week. I miss that interaction, I miss that collaboration,'" she said. "And people, quite frankly, like learning from one another, as well."
Employers are also thinking about how to maintain their corporate culture, especially in cases where workers come into the office infrequently, or when new hires come aboard.
Tesluk, the UB management school dean, said senior managers often assert that by far the best way to build culture "is to be in person. It's the conversation around the water cooler." But he said there's more to that idea.
"It certainly is through interaction," Tesluk said. "But we're getting better and better at having interactions happen also online and remotely and in teams in various ways. For instance, using time when you are physically face to face to be intentional about how you're building culture or creating cohesiveness in a team.
"I think being purposeful and intentional about it is more important than whether you're spending five days in the office or three days in the office," he said.
Matt Glynn