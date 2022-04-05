As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules

Patrick Byrne wanted a job where he could see his colleagues in person in an office a few days a week.

He found that last fall, when Evans Bank hired him as an information security officer. He typically works at the office three days a week and remotely two days a week.

"I think hybrid's a really good model," Byrne said. "It gives you that bit of flexibility, and it shows that your company really trusts you to be able to operate in any type of environment."

With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working – and new work routines like Byrne's are staying around.

It's difficult to say how many employers have embraced a hybrid work schedule, but the idea has gained greater acceptance through the pandemic. Employers are balancing their desire for their workers to have more face-to-face contact with the option to work remotely for part of the week. M&T has brought back nonbranch employees at least one day a week, while Independent Health is sticking with its remote strategy. Even so, hybrid schedules aren't an option for jobs in all industries, such as manufacturing, where the work has to be performed on site.