As pandemic eases, Buffalo Niagara employers face new challenge: bringing workers back

After more than a year of remote work, employers are preparing to welcome workers back to the office.
But they're doing it in different ways.
It’s a common refrain among many area manufacturers: the demand for what they make is robust, but finding workers to hire is difficult.
Some are waiting until after Labor Day.
Some have already brought a portion of their staff back and will be accelerating the return in the coming weeks.
Some are being flexible about their employees’ return and trying to address concerns about workplace safety.
Some are sticking to a hybrid model, with employees splitting their work time between the home and office.
Companies generally say they are pleased with how productive their employees have been while they have worked remotely. But employers also see a benefit to reconnecting workers with each other in person – at least for part of the week – instead of just through video screens.
“Our goal going forward is to keep what’s great, what we’ve learned about remote working, but then how do we build back in some of the stuff that we’ve missed?” said Dwight Gram, a Rich Products spokesman. “That’s going to be the secret sauce, so to speak.”
Many employers have delayed their return-to-office dates more than once since the pandemic emptied out offices in March 2020. But circumstances are changing. Vaccines are now widely available. Businesses are reopening on a larger scale. And the state is loosening indoor capacity restrictions.
Phased-in approach
Evans Bank plans to start bringing employees back to its Amherst administrative offices in a larger way July 6. About 20% to 30% of those employees are already working on site on an average day.
“It’s almost like an informal, phased approach to our re-entry in July,” said Mary Ellen Frandina, chief administrative officer.
The majority of Evans employees based at the Amherst offices will be eligible for a hybrid work schedule, Frandina said. Those employees will be asked to be on site at least three days a week, but can come in all five days if they like. Other employees will be asked to be there five days a week, depending on their jobs.
Frandina said Evans shared its return-to-office plans with employees last month, to give them ample time to prepare. And because Evans moved into new administrative offices last year, the bank has plenty of room for people to spread out when they return.
M&T Bank has told its nonbranch employees working remotely that they will continue working that way through at least July 5.
Small teams of employees who volunteered to come back are working at four M&T sites, including the $58 million tech hub at Seneca One tower. The bank is using this “test and learn” phase to gather information for when more employees return.
Looking to Labor Day
Lou Jacobs said the Buffalo-based hospitality giant is pleased to be ramping up its operations and bringing back more workers.
Rich Products has set Sept. 1 as its target date for starting to welcome employees back to its Niagara Street offices.
"We don’t anticipate anything changing drastically enough to have us reevaluate,” Gram said. “And quite frankly, things are working quite well for us right now. So we don’t feel this huge sense of urgency to change anything.”
What is Rich Products hearing from its employees about coming back?
“Our associates certainly miss being in the office and miss working and collaborating with their colleagues,” Gram said. “There’s definitely something you miss by not being in the office every day: the collaboration, the informal discussions, the idea sharing, the relationship building, for sure.”
But the global food products company also wants to continue capitalizing on benefits it discovered from remote work, he said. For instance, employees now collaborate across the entire Rich Products enterprise. Videoconferencing has made that easier to accomplish.
Gram is part of a team at Rich Products developing a hybrid office model for employees’ return, a project referred to as, “The world is our workplace.”
“We truly do believe now that given where we’re at, and how we’re working, that we can work from anywhere in the world to get our work done,” he said.
Employers’ considerations
Employers have a lot to consider as they bring workers back after so long, said Paul Tesluk, dean of the University at Buffalo’s School of Management. Some employees may have child care issues, or worries about contracting the virus. Others may just prefer to keep working from home.
"A-one-size-fits-all approach is the wrong thing to do, and you have to be thoughtful and highly communicative with employees in about how to go about doing this,” Tesluk said.
For example, employers have to think about how to best organize the workplace: who to bring back on a full-time or hybrid basis, or which teams might perform better by working remotely, he said.
Tesluk said some things can be tougher for employers to accomplish when a workforce is fully remote.
“It’s difficult to be able to build trust, mutual understanding, and be able to build a strong culture and be able to build and maintain a strong culture when you’re working remotely – not that you can’t do that,” he said.
Meanwhile, employees will have varying degrees of interest in returning, he said.
“I think there are a lot of people who are eager to get back into the office, maybe not 100%, but maybe something is more that 60-40 or 70-30, so that they’re having the opportunities to be able to connect face to face with their team, with their manager, with clients, customers,” he said. “But they also want to be able to enjoy some of the flexibility that comes with being able to work from home.”
Short and long range
Independent Health is welcoming employees back to its Amherst offices in a larger way July 6, but is not requiring employees to return then, said Anne O’Neill, chief risk officer. The health insurer calls it a “soft opening.”
Independent Health expects a “fairly small demand” for employees to start returning to its offices at the outset, O'Neill said. At the same time, the company is working on its office plans for a “post-pandemic environment.”
“Part of our long-term planning is, we are assessing people’s preference,” she said. “That’s not to say we’re making a guarantee that if you say, ‘I want to stay 100% remote,’ that your role or your job will not ever require you to come into our buildings."
Independent Health has been surveying employees’ views on remote over the past year. Early on, many employees struggled to adapt and were asking when they could return. But as time has passed, many are finding remote work preferable, O'Neill said.
“We’re trying to be as flexible as possible and learn from a phased return to say, 'What’s working, what’s not working, what do the spaces need to accommodate when we come on site, what are the reasons for coming on site?' ” O’Neill said.
Already back
Strategic Financial Solutions reopened its Amherst offices to employees – on an optional basis – in April for three days a week, said Gary Foodim, chief marketing officer.
“Enthusiasm has steadily increased over the last month, with more and more employees coming into the office,” he said.
Strategic’s offices are now open four days a week.
Strategic has “led with health and safety first” during the pandemic, Foodim said.
“We will continue to do that as we look to the summer and thinking about how we start to get more people back into the office, even if not 100% of the time,” he added.
Noco Corp. has had everyone back at its Town of Tonawanda administrative offices since January, said James Dentinger, president of Noco Enterprises, a division of the company. About 55 to 60 people are in the offices on a given day.
Dentinger said Noco has put safety protocols in place, including one-way staircases, distancing and air quality upgrades. As a service company, bringing everyone together promotes teamwork, he said.
“It’s a much better service experience when your service team members are all working together and sharing ideas and being able to walk in somebody’s office or cubicle next door and help solve a problem, versus trying to get someone on the phone and do it that way,” Dentinger said.
Looking ahead
Employers are also being sensitive about the issue of workers getting vaccinated before they return to the office. Some employers interviewed said they are encouraging their workers to get vaccinated, rather than mandating it in order for them to come back.
After more than 14 months away, employers are trying to figure out what back in the office will look and feel like. They can take a fresh look at how much office space they need, and how to use that space, Tesluk said.
“I think it’s really an interesting time right now for reinventing and rethinking how work is best done,” he said. “And I think the employers and the companies that are going to be most successful, in many ways, are the ones who are being thoughtful about this point that we’re at right now.”
