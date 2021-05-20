As pandemic eases, Buffalo Niagara employers face new challenge: bringing workers back

Employers’ considerations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Employers have a lot to consider as they bring workers back after so long, said Paul Tesluk, dean of the University at Buffalo’s School of Management. Some employees may have child care issues, or worries about contracting the virus. Others may just prefer to keep working from home.

"A-one-size-fits-all approach is the wrong thing to do, and you have to be thoughtful and highly communicative with employees in about how to go about doing this,” Tesluk said.

For example, employers have to think about how to best organize the workplace: who to bring back on a full-time or hybrid basis, or which teams might perform better by working remotely, he said.

Tesluk said some things can be tougher for employers to accomplish when a workforce is fully remote.

“It’s difficult to be able to build trust, mutual understanding, and be able to build a strong culture and be able to build and maintain a strong culture when you’re working remotely – not that you can’t do that,” he said.

Meanwhile, employees will have varying degrees of interest in returning, he said.