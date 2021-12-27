As Omicron surge continues, Hochul 'preparing for all scenarios'

As new Covid-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant continue to rise in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting ready to unveil a revised winter surge strategy.

"Winter Surge 2.0," she called it. Details, which are being ironed out this week, will be discussed Friday.

During a briefing Monday morning, Hochul urged calm amid the spread of Omicron and made clear that her ultimate goal is to avoid shutting down New York's economy and institutions, especially schools.

"We're preparing for all scenarios, including the worst-case scenarios, which we're not at. But, I have said from the very beginning, I want to have the ability to deploy whatever actions need to be taken if we get to a crisis situation," Hochul said. "We are not there yet."

Statistics for new daily cases were skewed because of the Christmas holidays, Hochul said. But they remain high, with 36,000 new cases reported on Christmas, and 26,737 reported Sunday. More accurate numbers will be released Tuesday, she added.

The numbers are "continuing to climb," the governor said. "This has not been a surprise to us."