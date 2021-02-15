As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sheila and Stan Pingelski of Buffalo can sympathize with the Tiedemanns. The Pingelskis own a four-bedroom place right on the beach in Fort Erie, and they know how the weather is battering it only through the good grace of their neighbors.

The vicious Halloween storm of 2019 wrecked the retaining wall that separates their house from the beach, and while they were able to hire a contractor to repair it, they've never been able to check out how good a job the contractor did. Then on top of that, another windstorm blew through last year, and their neighbor sent them pictures showing that tiles had blown off their roof. So now the Pingelskis are contemplating a roof replacement from afar – and wondering if the mice that show up every once in a while in the winter have the full run of the place now.

"It's nerve-wracking, to say the least," said Sheila Pingelski, 57.

And for Jeff Hause, the border shutdown has been not only nerve-wracking, but expensive. He and his wife are retired and living in Punta Gorda, Fla., but they would make extended visits to their manufactured home in Sherkston so that Jeff's wife, Kathleen, could visit her mother in a nursing home in Orchard Park. Unable to do that last year, the Hauses bought a motorhome and spent the summer in New York State campgrounds, all so Kathleen could be close to her mother.