As nonprofit, Broadway Market could return to Buffalo's food mecca

The plan is written. The seed money is available.
Now it's time to start carrying out portions of the blueprint to revitalize the iconic Broadway Market into an international food mecca, a Buffalo lawmaker said.
“We need to start executing parts of the plan,” said Fillmore Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, whose district includes the Broadway Market.
Nowakowski has introduced a resolution directing the city’s Office of Strategic Planning to report to the Common Council by Dec. 31 the steps and timeline for enacting the recommendations in a business plan authored by consultants to revitalize the market, particularly the formation of a nonprofit management structure to run it.
Nonprofit management would lease space on the market floor and manage its day-to-day operations, similar to how Westminster Economic Development Initiative manages the West Side Bazaar on Grant Street, Nowakowski said.
That organization also operated the commercial kitchen at the Broadway Market from 2019 until 2020.
Presently, the city manages the Broadway Market through the Office of Strategic Planning. The market has been allotted $4 million in state funding to begin overhauling the landmark into what it once was, a year-round destination serving immigrant communities that dot the surrounding neighborhoods.
In February, consultants Aaron Zaretsky, a national expert on public markets, and Buffalo-based CJS Architects released a plan for the market calling for its transformation into an international food destination. The renamed Broadway International Public Market would capitalize on Buffalo’s rich ethnic communities instead of many tenants still striving to serve people with Polish or German ancestries, who have, for the most, part long departed the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.
The plan includes food stalls with fresh and prepared foods, international grocers and restaurants, each specializing in foods from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.
The plan, which calls for spending $50 million over five years, also recommends creating a nonprofit to manage the location. Nearly every successful public market operates in that manner, Zaretsky said.
Gloria Mis, the kitchen manager at Babcia’s Pierogi, thinks nonprofit management of the market is “a wonderful idea.” The city is does a “great” job at managing the market, "but it takes a while to get things done," she said.
“The city is busy,” she said. “My feeling is $50 million is a lot of money, and I think a special board could come in here and look around and see where we need the improvements and where the money can go and what they want to expand on. The city’s great, but their hands are in all different pots. I feel a board set up to just care for the Broadway Market and put those funds where they think they should go and improve the market, I think it’s a wonderful idea.”
Mis, 60, said she started coming to the Broadway Market as a young child with her parents, who emigrated from Poland. She said the market hasn’t changed much.
“This has been like this since I was a child,” she said. “Come on. It’s time for a change.”
Across from Babcia’s Pierogi is Gladys’s Nook, a shop that sells a variety of apparel and accessories, including scrubs, masks and clogs.
Owner Robyn Miller, a native Buffalonian, says a nonprofit management structure is a “great idea.”
“It’ll be targeted towards the Broadway Market. That’s No. 1, and we need somebody to actually focus on the Broadway Market,” she said.
“The building alone, it speaks volumes. It’s such a big structure, and it has good bones. It has good people, and the community is still here. And it’s all walks of life here. I see them all day every day,” she said.
Amanda Mays, the Western New York regional director at Empire State Development, and Office of Strategic Planning Executive Director Brendan Mehaffy, pointed out the benefits of nonprofit management, versus city management.
“A nonprofit for the Broadway Market will have a singular focus with mission and budget,” Mehaffy said. “A nonprofit can also assist in securing additional grant funding for the Broadway Market.”
“There’s definitely fundraising advantages,” Mays said, citing Zaretsky’s track record at public markets around the country, including 15 years as a director at the Pike Place Market in Seattle and consulting for nearly 60 public markets.
“We really gathered from him that a nonprofit has a lot of advantages in running the market. It would be tax exempt. It can raise funds from governments, private donors, foundations. There’s not as many limitations as if it’s publicly owned,” she said.
Mays concurred with Mehaffy that a singular focus is another benefit to nonprofit management.
“Very often this is the structure in other successful public markets. The nonprofit is dedicated solely to the market operations. Day in and day out people wake up, and that’s what they’re focused on every day. That’s what you’re there for. You’re totally dedicated exactly to that,” she said.
While nonprofit management of the market is a good model, there are many factors that have to be taken into account for the nonprofit to be successful, Mehaffy said.
“Nonprofits have been involved with operations at the Broadway Market in the past. For a number of reasons, they were not successful. The mayor’s team has been working diligently for the past few months figuring out a structure that will be successful,” he said.
Two years ago, Empire State Development set aside $4 million for the Broadway Market, as part of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $65 million initiative to revitalize major corridors on the East Side.
How to apply the $4 million is “flexible,” Mays said.
“It could be all working capital. It could be capital expenses. It could be a mixture. We’re working with the city to figure out what is the best structure because $4 million is not going to go a very long way,” she said. “But if there are some short term, immediate need things that we could do that kind of show development in progress ... I think that would be good to show our commitment to the community that we’re starting to build on this. It’s going to take some time. It’s going to take more fundraising, but here are some more immediate changes that can affect your experience in the market.”
Part of the money could pay to relocate dumpsters and make entrances more attractive, as the plan suggested while also working on the nonprofit structure, “which obviously something like that takes a little bit more time,” Mays said. “You don’t want to put everything into just salaries, which don’t demonstrate you’re starting to make physical changes, as well.”
Nowakowski’s proposal will be discussed in the Council’s Community Development Committee meeting Tuesday.