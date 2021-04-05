As Niagara County resumes DMV walk-ins, Kearns says Erie County won't

For the first time in more than a year, Niagara County next week will begin to allow walk-in customers without advance appointments to use its three motor vehicle offices, although only one day per week.

But Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said Monday that online appointments will be the new normal for Erie County's auto bureaus, even after the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he doesn't plan to resume walk-in business.

"When I became the clerk (in 2017), we were moving toward reservations, and we're going to continue reservations," Kearns said. He said the county has found increasing numbers of people were going online for transactions anyway.

"What we've found from customers is, the customers enjoy the certainty of the transaction, knowing when they come in, they're not waiting. Our wait times are down tremendously, nearly 70% less than they were prior to the appointment system," Kearns said.

And knowing how many people are coming in helps the county with its employee scheduling, Kearns added.

"We study how many transactions each front-line worker is accomplishing," Kearns said. "We're doing great with the appointment process and at this time, we find no need to add additional walk-ins."