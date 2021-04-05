As Niagara County resumes DMV walk-ins, Kearns says Erie County won't

For the first time in more than a year, Niagara County next week will begin to allow walk-in customers without advance appointments to use its three motor vehicle offices, although only one day per week.
But Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said Monday that online appointments will be the new normal for Erie County's auto bureaus, even after the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he doesn't plan to resume walk-in business.
"When I became the clerk (in 2017), we were moving toward reservations, and we're going to continue reservations," Kearns said. He said the county has found increasing numbers of people were going online for transactions anyway.
"What we've found from customers is, the customers enjoy the certainty of the transaction, knowing when they come in, they're not waiting. Our wait times are down tremendously, nearly 70% less than they were prior to the appointment system," Kearns said.
And knowing how many people are coming in helps the county with its employee scheduling, Kearns added.
"We study how many transactions each front-line worker is accomplishing," Kearns said. "We're doing great with the appointment process and at this time, we find no need to add additional walk-ins."
He said those who lack internet access may telephone the clerk's office at 858-8864 and an employee will make reservations for them. Also, Kearns said he expects to announce extended DMV hours soon.
"We're going to make it even more flexible for people to get their transaction done," he said.
Next month, a renovated 3,400-square-foot DMV office will open in Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, enlarging the former site there with more allowance for social distancing, Kearns said. Also, a new site is being sought to replace a closed auto bureau in Evans.
The other Erie County DMV sites are in the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo, Urbandale Plaza in Cheektowaga, Sheridan Plaza in the Town of Tonawanda and Southgate Plaza in West Seneca.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said DMV walk-ins will be allowed, starting next week, on Tuesdays in North Tonawanda, Wednesdays in Niagara Falls and Thursdays in Lockport.
Those wishing to do motor vehicle business on other days still must make an advance appointment online, Jastrzemski said. But there will no longer be any online appointments at those locations for the days when walk-ins are allowed.
Jastrzemski said he timed the resumption to coincide with a regular seasonal increase in business from people registering boats, motorcycles and vehicles that had been "off the road."
“Our first priority has to be to keep people safe and meet the mandatory New York State guidelines, and we believe this new plan continues to do that while also providing greater flexibility for the public to complete their transactions,” Jastrzemski said.