As next winter storm nears, Buffalo promises strict parking enforcement for plows

Western New York is bracing for the third significant snowfall of 2022, with the National Weather Service predicting a plodding storm front passing over the region beginning overnight Wednesday through Friday morning, bringing snowfall totals of 7 to 13 inches.
Western New York is at the northern tip of a massive cold front that is expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the country as far south as Texas over the next two days. The region will remain under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Friday.
In Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said the city has taken a lesson from the last snowfall that dropped some 2 feet on metro Buffalo on Martin Luther King Day. That record snowfall for Jan. 17 prompted criticism of the city's plowing response. While main roads were mostly kept clear during and after the storm, many residential side streets went untouched by plows for days, leaving residents' vehicles stuck and prompting Buffalo Public Schools to close for two days.
Buffalo Public Schools went to remote-only learning Thursday in anticipation of this round of snow, the district announced around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn, speaking to reporters Tuesday in anticipation of the storm Thursday, said the primary culprit last time was vehicles parked illegally on side streets, blocking plows from clearing the snow.
This time, Brown said the city will be quicker about ticketing and towing cars that are parked on the wrong side of residential streets with alternate side parking.
There were a "significant" number of residents who did not comply with parking regulations, Brown said.
"For our snow plan to work, it's a partnership," the mayor said. "The city has to do its part, but the residents have to do their part, as well."
Public works crews got a minor reprieve from Mother Nature in the run-up to Thursday's storm in the form of above-freezing temperatures that helped reduce the "hard pack" that had formed on many streets that were not plowed immediately after the MLK Day storm. Vehicles compacted the snow, which froze into ice, making it much more challenging to remove, Finn said.
As recently as Wednesday, construction vehicles outfitted with special ice-scraping plow blades were still going block by block in some neighborhoods, painstakingly scraping off the thick black ice to get streets back down to bare pavement.
The issue was the subject of a Common Council meeting Tuesday, during which Finn told lawmakers – who were inundated with residents' complaints in the wake of the MLK Day storm – about upcoming changes to the city's snow removal plan. The city's snow plan currently includes how to handle expected snowfalls, generally 10 inches or less, and catastrophic events, such as the 2014 "Snow-vember" storm that dropped more than 7 feet of snow in some places. The plan will be updated to address snowfalls that fall somewhere in between those two extremes.