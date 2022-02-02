As next winter storm nears, Buffalo promises strict parking enforcement for plows

This time, Brown said the city will be quicker about ticketing and towing cars that are parked on the wrong side of residential streets with alternate side parking.

There were a "significant" number of residents who did not comply with parking regulations, Brown said.

"For our snow plan to work, it's a partnership," the mayor said. "The city has to do its part, but the residents have to do their part, as well."

Public works crews got a minor reprieve from Mother Nature in the run-up to Thursday's storm in the form of above-freezing temperatures that helped reduce the "hard pack" that had formed on many streets that were not plowed immediately after the MLK Day storm. Vehicles compacted the snow, which froze into ice, making it much more challenging to remove, Finn said.

As recently as Wednesday, construction vehicles outfitted with special ice-scraping plow blades were still going block by block in some neighborhoods, painstakingly scraping off the thick black ice to get streets back down to bare pavement.