As neighbors raise a stink, DEC orders more odor control at Niagara Falls paper mill

Cascades Containerboard Packaging has been ordered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to do more to control odors coming from its paper mill on Packard Road in Niagara Falls.

A company spokesman said Cascades has spent more than $2 million on odor control measures, but a nearby resident said Friday that hasn't improved his quality of life.

DEC orders Cascades in Niagara Falls to alter operations after odor complaints The agency said it started receiving complaints in mid-May from residents, business owners, state officials and local officials.

"I not only wear my mask for Covid but I have gotten into the habit of wearing it outside for the smell. I feel like over a period of time this can't be good for our health," Duane Walsdorff told The Buffalo News by email.

"It is so hard to describe. It is a mix of rotten eggs and chemicals," Walsdorff said. "It burns your nostrils and gives you migraines after a period of time."

In the wake of a stream of complaints from nearby residents, the DEC issued a warning letter to Cascades on May 21, telling the company to take action to stop the stench.

Hugo D'Amours, Cascades' vice president for communications and public affairs, said the smell was caused by a malfunction in the anaerobic reactor, which the mill uses to process the effluent, containing mostly paper fiber, which results from processing recycling paper into cardboard.