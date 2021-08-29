As neighbors raise a stink, DEC orders more odor control at Niagara Falls paper mill

Cascades Containerboard Packaging has been ordered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to do more to control odors coming from its paper mill on Packard Road in Niagara Falls.
A company spokesman said Cascades has spent more than $2 million on odor control measures, but a nearby resident said Friday that hasn't improved his quality of life.
The agency said it started receiving complaints in mid-May from residents, business owners, state officials and local officials.
"I not only wear my mask for Covid but I have gotten into the habit of wearing it outside for the smell. I feel like over a period of time this can't be good for our health," Duane Walsdorff told The Buffalo News by email.
"It is so hard to describe. It is a mix of rotten eggs and chemicals," Walsdorff said. "It burns your nostrils and gives you migraines after a period of time."
In the wake of a stream of complaints from nearby residents, the DEC issued a warning letter to Cascades on May 21, telling the company to take action to stop the stench.
Hugo D'Amours, Cascades' vice president for communications and public affairs, said the smell was caused by a malfunction in the anaerobic reactor, which the mill uses to process the effluent, containing mostly paper fiber, which results from processing recycling paper into cardboard.
The reactor is supposed to destroy the organic material in the effluent using microorganisms, D'Amours said.
But the reactor issues led to a temporary shutdown and "an increase in unusual noxious odors," he said.
Cascades agreed to step up on-site treatment of the secondary sludge from its company wastewater treatment plant, haul the sludge away more often and install a misting system to reduce what the DEC called "the emanating putrid odors."
But the public complaints continued, so on June 4 the DEC issued a notice of violation and ordered Cascades to stop storing secondary sludge outdoors; reduce production to a level that would ensure adequate odor control; remove the sludge daily and increase odor control applications to the sludge; and install a portable on-site misting system for sludge treatment.
"It took a while to find out what the problem was, but in early July we ramped up the reactor and treated the effluent," D'Amours said.
But the reactor malfunctioned again in early August. The company discovered a broken pipe, and also found no spare parts were readily available, D'Amours said.
On Aug. 19, DEC visited Cascades again. The company said it has reduced flows to the reactor, installed a liquid oxygen system to try to eliminate the odors in the aerobic digestion tanks and built a tent over the tanks to neutralize their exhaust through a charcoal filtration system.
D'Amours claimed the efforts are succeeding in reducing odors.
"They are at a very, very, very low level," he said. "They shouldn't be perceived by the nose."
On Thursday, he said Cascades had gone three days without public complaints. But Walsdorff said, "The smell is the same, if not worse."
The DEC directed the company to set up a complaint phone line and email address. They are (833) 461-8898 and niagara@cascades.com. The DEC also has a complaint email address: dec.sm.rapce@dec.ny.gov.
"DEC’s investigation is ongoing and additional enforcement actions are expected, and should the facility not come into compliance, DEC is prepared to use all legal and regulatory tools available to hold this facility accountable," the agency said in a prepared statement.