As money starts to flow to families, victims of Tops shooting, some survivors feel left out

The money already has started flowing to the families and victims of the Tops Market shooting. But some people who were inside the store during the massacre say they've been left out of this process.

Leaders of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund said they have started making payments from the fund as a way to rush needed financial help to the victims and their families, even before all the rules for distributing the money are set.

The fund is making available advance payments – $25,000 to families of the deceased and $10,000 to those injured in the attack – upon request. About half of the families have requested those payments, said Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund, which is administering the local fund.

"If people needed it, it's there and we'll get it to them," Dion said. "All of those families who requested it have been paid that advance."

A total of $155,000 has been distributed so far. All three of the people injured in the attack have received advance payments, along with half of the families of the 10 killed in the attack.

When the fund was established, leaders included a provision for advance payments, recognizing it would take months for all of the donations to be distributed after a thorough process.

But the fund has far more financial resources to distribute, and it is still finalizing the rules and procedures it will follow in determining who is eligible for payments and how much they will receive.

Donations of nearly $4.5 million have poured into a fund created for victims of the mass shooting.

That's generating a lot of interest in who is eligible for the money, and when the funds will be distributed. For now, distribution of the payments is scheduled to start on a rolling basis Oct. 24.

A relative of one of the victims who received an advance payment said he was impressed with the work the National Compassion Fund has done under difficult circumstances.

"Nobody wants to put a value to someone who lost a loved one or was shot or was at the incident," said the relative, who asked not to be identified. "But things have to be done, and they're just trying to make sure nobody's left out."

However, a group of Tops employees, customers and others who were in the store on May 14 are objecting to the way the fund is verifying eligibility and distributing compensation.

Several spoke Wednesday outside City Honors School, where they argued they should receive advance payments from the fund and, further, they should get the same compensation as those who were injured or the families of the 10 killed in the attack.

"So all we're asking – that's all we're asking – is that they be fair to all of us and treat us all with the same dignity," said Kishia Douglas, who was shopping for a bottle of juice at Tops that afternoon and has since been diagnosed with PTSD.

Brooklyn Hough was working at Tops when the shooting started. She said she hid in the bathroom, emerging later to see bodies and blood all around her.

She said she's too traumatized to return to her job.

"It hurts knowing I'm not a first priority," Hough said. "I am a survivor. This is supposed to be for me. This is supposed to be for us."

Myles Carter, a community activist, said the fund doesn't need its arduous verification process because prosecutors know who was in the store then.

Tops created the Buffalo 5/14 Fund in conjunction with the National Compassion Fund, which has administered similar funds around the country after mass-casualty crimes.

The fund is still collecting donations until Sept. 20. One hundred percent of the donations will eventually be distributed to the recipients, Dion said.

Leaders of the Buffalo 5/14 Fund will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Honors, 186 E. North St., to answer those kinds of questions from the public. It will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The meeting marks the end of the public comment period for the draft protocol for the Buffalo 5/14 Fund. The protocol lists proposed rules the Buffalo 5/14 Fund will operate under, including eligibility guidelines for recipients. A steering committee will finalize it.

"This doesn't happen in a vacuum. It's not a secret star chamber," Dion said. "All of the members of the steering committee are going to be up there on stage, actively listening to people to get their feedback."

The draft protocol proposes distributing money to people in five categories:

• Legal heirs of those killed in the shooting (who would receive the highest payments).

• Those who were physically injured by gunshots or shrapnel in the attack.

• Those who suffered some other type of physical injury during the shooting, and who received medical treatment no later than May 21.

• Those who were present at the Jefferson Avenue store or its parking lot during the shooting and suffered psychological trauma.

• Employees of the Tops store who were not present when the shooting occurred.

The final protocol will be published Tuesday on the National Compassion Fund's website.

News Staff Reporter Stephen T. Watson contributed to this report.