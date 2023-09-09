Among the roughly 600 migrants who have arrived in Western New York this summer, about 150 are children.

Most of them are living with their parents in hotel rooms, in Cheektowaga and now Amherst, as their families await the next step in the asylum process.

They face one of the same issues as their parents: There’s not much they can do as they wait for their next immigration court dates.

They didn’t have toys. There’s no pool. There’s limited space at the hotels. All they can do is wait.

Elizabeth Meg Williams, a mental health counselor in the Buffalo school district, wanted to try to offer something to those children. She heard about what was happening through her friend Jennifer Connor, the executive director of Justice for Migrant Families, an organization that’s been working with the migrants, helping to provide legal aid and other support.

“You’re telling me they’re sitting in a hotel hallway having nothing to do all day? They’re not allowed out?” Williams recalled being told.

She couldn’t stand the thought of it.

“Play is essential not only for healing but breaking down barriers. Play is the most important job of a child,” she said.

So Williams switched her summer plans and began working with Justice for Migrant Families.

She shared what she’s been doing with The Buffalo News. She also spoke with WKBW Eyewitness News last week.

For four hours every weekday – and many weekend days, too – she brings a car full of whatever toys, books, coloring books and educational material she can find to one of the hotels in Cheektowaga.

Then, in a small outdoor area next to the hotel, she lets the kids play.

“It can be a little chaotic,” she acknowledged.

The children range in age from toddlers to teenagers. They come from many backgrounds and speak an array of languages. Many speak Spanish. Others speak French, Turkish and Dari. Some are just learning to speak.

Williams communicates with them as best she can, sometimes through words she has learned from their languages and other times through pantomime.

The ground rules have been easy to communicate, she said: Be nice to each other. Share. Clean up. Help.

Williams said she has enlisted the help of some of the neighborhood children, many of them the children of recent immigrants and resettled refugees.

“They get four hours a day of something that is not horrific. Of just being a kid. The parents come, too,” she said. “We have a bunch of pregnant moms with little ones.”

There’s a great deal of interest in learning English, she said.

“Everybody loves the cards for kids that have words on them,” she said, including the parents, who are engaged as well.

They love the toys Williams brings them. Bikes. Crayons. Stuffed animals. “Legos are a hit,” she said. “Soccer balls. Volleyballs. All the balls.”

Midsummer, she put out a call for help asking for donations and ended up with a porch filled with stuff.

She doesn’t know everything that the children have gone through before getting to Buffalo. Many were among the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived in New York City and were bused to the Buffalo area by New York City as it ran out of shelter space.

She has seen children break out into tears – a sign of trauma.

Many of the migrants have suffered traumas, she said, whether it be war, gang violence or the experience of walking through a jungle to get to the southern U.S. border.

Williams is well aware of the emotional response to the migrant crisis.

But to her, she said, she wishes people would see how she sees the children.

“Kids don’t get a choice in migration. Migration is inherently traumatizing,” she said. “Play is one of the ways that we can help mitigate some of that trauma. It also helps them acclimate to American schools.”

About 120 of the migrant children are beginning school this fall in Western New York. The children Williams has been working with will be attending Maryvale District schools.

“They can’t wait,” Williams said of the children.

She said she is pleased they will have the structure and support of the school system. She’s now trying to come up with an after-school program.

She is well aware of all the controversies and that several of the migrants have been arrested. But she hopes that the political rhetoric around the migrant crisis calms down, and people become more accepting.

“We have an amazing city built on the backs of migrants. We know how to manage it,” she said.

For those who want to help welcome them, she encourages them to donate to Justice for Migrant Families and other organizations that are working with the migrants. “That’s how they can help. I know people want to give stuff,” Williams said. “Support these organizations who are helping acclimate and making them our neighbors.”