As mass vaccination sites close, Covid fight shifts to doctors, pharmacies, mini-clinics

Madejski said his group no longer offers vaccinations because there wasn't enough demand to keep from wasting vaccine.

"After we did 600 to 800 doses in our practice, the number of patients left who hadn’t gotten it from us or one of the mass vaccination sites or the pharmacy got lower and lower, and we started wasting doses, which you don’t want to do," said Madejski, a former president of the Medical Society of the State of New York.

"There’s enough vaccine now that if you waste a little here and there it’s probably not a big deal, but we’d have a vial of six or 10 and we’d probably use five, because we had most of our practice vaccinated," the Medina doctor said. "So we’ve stopped offering vaccines at our office and we’re directing them to the pharmacies, and we’re trying to get enough volume so they don’t waste vaccine.”

With singles instead of home runs the order of the day, manufacturers need to respond, Madejski said.

“That could be addressed on the manufacturing end by going to single-dose vials," he said. "We’ve had batch vials that made sense when we were doing a couple hundred in a day, but if you’re going to do five in a day and there’s 10 doses in the vial, you’re wasting five with the storage requirements as they are right now."

