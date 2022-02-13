As Lake Ontario plan revision looms, regulators create new flood forecast tool

In 2019, Cuomo ordered a lawsuit against the IJC to try to recover the state's expenses for responding to flood damage. The suit was transferred from state court to federal court, where U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford put the case on hold in October so the sides could try to settle it.

The IJC has consistently held that the floods were caused by unusually wet weather – snowy winters and rainy springs filling the lake with water from the streams and rivers that flow into it.

But at the same time, the Lake-Ontario-St. Lawrence Board has taken a more active approach to water level management in the past two years.

This winter, for instance, the board has deviated from the Plan 2014 limits to allow larger outflows than the plan prescribes for the winter months.

As a couple of heavy snowstorms have come through the region, the board has increased the outflow rates eight times in the past 15 days, according to its website. Virden said one motive for doing that is to promote a stable ice cover near the dam and prevent ice jam flooding.