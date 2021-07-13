As July 21 deadline looms, rationale for border shutdown dwindles away

Neither side has said much about what might happen, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who had been adamant about keeping the border closed – struck a slightly different tone at a press conference last Friday.

“The next step will be looking at what measures we can allow for international travelers who are fully vaccinated,” he said. “That will be our first focus, and we will have more to say in the coming weeks.”

Unvaccinated travelers will continue to be barred from Canada for quite some time, he added.

Trudeau made those comments amid a remarkable turnaround in Canada's fight against Covid.

In April, as new variants of the virus swept the nation, Canada suffered through a third wave of the pandemic that pushed its Covid-19 infection rate to its highest level ever – 13% higher than that of its neighbor to the south. Canada then entered a shutdown so draconian that borders were shut between its provinces, not just with other nations.

"That was really, really tough, but it did a lot of the heavy lifting to get us out of the third wave," Bogoch said.