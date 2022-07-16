As Jefferson Avenue Tops reopens, community looks to 'new sense of hope for the 14208'

As the Tops Markets supermarket on Jefferson Avenue reopened Friday for the first time since May 14, community organizers said they hope the renovated store can ignite a larger transformation.

The Rev. Tim Newkirk, pastor of GYC Ministries in Buffalo, wants the store's renovation to be "just the beginning of a new sense of hope for the 14208," the ZIP code that a racist from the Binghamton area targeted two months earlier specifically because 78% of its more than 10,300 residents are Black.

Newkirk, whose sister and her daughter worked at the store and survived the attack that left 10 people dead and three injured, believes the renovated store will temporarily satisfy residents in the area.

But more entities need to be brought to the table to talk about how "we are going to beautify this entire community," he said.

"I'd like to see other stores alongside this one that are community owned and for this area to be an incubator to allow people to pursue what they want to do," he said.

"We need to see wealth and development grow in this community and to allow the people who live here to also invest in it. We want people who grow up here to know that, yes, this was once a disaster area, but we turned it around," Newkirk said. "The world is watching Buffalo right now and we can show the world that we are the City of Good Neighbors, that we are Buffalo Strong and Jefferson Strong."

Community members say further investments are needed to expand access to food for residents.

Substandard housing units in that area remain a root problem – the type of issue that won't be easily solved but needs attention because it, like food access, influences many other aspects of a person's life such as their health.

And, as that suggests, access to health care also remains an issue on the East Side.

Henry-Louis Taylor Jr. thinks the Tops' reopening should kick-start the aggressive formation of an agenda that will catalyze the structural changes that need to happen on the East Side.

"I think we see this opening as the beginning of a new beginning and an opportunity for us now to begin to focus on attacking the issues that brought that shooter to Buffalo in the first place," said Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo.

On Thursday, as politicians, community leaders and media gathered in the Tops parking lot for a memorial service and then a look inside the renovated store, some neighborhood residents gathered outside the fenced-in event that wasn't open to the public.

They were on the outside looking in as things progressed around them – not unlike how they have felt for years as investment and community resources have flowed into other parts of Buffalo and Western New York.

Former Buffalo Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton, who stood on the outside of the fenced-in activities, observed the appearances.

"If I could describe Buffalo in one photo, it would be what happened here today: the haves on one side and the have-nots on the other," Walton said.

Much work remains, community leaders say, to make sure that isn't the case again.

Food access

Residents had been calling for a full-service grocery store for more than a decade when their efforts finally paid off with the opening of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in 2003.

And two decades later, when the mass shooting closed down the store for two months, shuttle services and food giveaways had to be organized because there was no other comparable supermarket in the immediate area, which exposed – on a world stage – the historical lack of investment in the neighborhood to bolster food access.

It's time for that to change, officials say.

Taylor and others called for incentives to subsidize a community-led, co-operative market in the neighborhood. He noted the importance of supporting the development of the African Heritage Food Co-op in the Fruit Belt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last month that Empire State Development will invest $3 million in the African Heritage Food Co-op.

"One of the critical things that we want to start thinking about are patterns of development that will lead toward the acquisition of community wealth," he said. "The co-op model has demonstrated and shown that if properly funded, we can build a high-quality store that has a vested interest in the development of the community."

Some also feel the Tops should have been updated a long time ago.

Paulette D. Harris, a local artist who came to see the renovated store, said it shouldn't have taken a terrorist attack to improve and upgrade the main supermarket for the East Side.

"They just repaved the parking lot – finally," she said. "I hope this is the start of more to come. I hope that the people in our local government will now do their jobs to make sure that the rest of this community looks similar to what this store is now."

Housing

The funding Hochul announced June 18 for the African Heritage Food Co-op is part of a $50 million plan for East Buffalo.

Of that, $34.5 million will be used for housing:

$20 million: Up to 4,000 homeowners will receive an average of $5,000 each to pay off delinquent tax, water and sewer bills.

$10 million: About 1,000 East Side homeowners will get up to $10,000 each in grants for home repairs.

$4.5 million: 150 first-time homeowners will receive down payments of $30,000.

Many residents hope for a long-term commitment to fix the neighborhood's housing stock. The median value of owner-occupied housing units in the census tract that includes the Tops supermarket is $48,700, about half the value of a Buffalo home and about one-third of an Erie County home.

Taylor, for one, has doubts about Hochul's plan, mostly because he says that 68% of Black residents in Buffalo rent rather than own, with many paying more than half of their income toward monthly rent.

"It does absolutely nothing – and let me repeat that – absolutely nothing for the rental housing," he said.

Health

It was about five years ago when 7,000 patients, mainly East Side residents, received a letter that University at Buffalo Family Medicine was closing its primary care clinic on Jefferson Avenue because it was having difficulty recruiting physicians to the practice to supervise the training of residents there.

Urban Family Practice stepped in to fill the void, opening at 1315 Jefferson Ave. in early 2018.

The area around the clinic and the Tops supermarket has an Area Deprivation Index that is in the 99th percentile nationally for most disadvantaged neighborhoods, a measure that is linked to health outcomes, according to the Neighborhood Atlas tool from the Center for Health Disparities Research at the University of Wisconsin.

"There's a desperate need for primary care, whether it's a family practice, pediatrics – there's a big need," said Dr. Raul Vazquez, president and CEO of Urban Family Practice.

As Urban Family Practice grapples with health disparities in the neighborhood by trying to focus on prevention to fend off chronic diseases, it also is still reeling from the sudden loss of Dr. Jonathan Daniels, who died in a July 4 fire at his home.

Daniels started the pediatric clinic at Urban Family Practice and was one of only two practicing Black pediatricians in Buffalo, speaking often about the need to create a pipeline to medical school for students who are underrepresented in the field.

"He grew up in the community," Vazquez said. "He wanted to serve people who looked like him."

Hope for the future

Melissa Archer, program coordinator for the Buffalo Urban League's NY Project Hope, staffed a red Community Counseling tent outside Tops where people could get information about local resources and speak with counselors.

Archer said the mass shooting brought individuals, organizations and churches on the East Side together in a way that shows the only thing the community is lacking is equity and investment.

“If this community had the resources that other areas have, it could stand as strong as Amherst or Clarence or Lancaster,” she said. “We need to create more jobs, more opportunity, make this no longer a food desert, and provide people with equal access to resources for all individuals.”