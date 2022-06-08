As Jan. 6 rioters taunted police as 'traitors,' a father and son from WNY looked on and smiled

William and Billy Sywak never had a close father-son relationship, but the two saw then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, as a chance to spend time together and bond.

The two will have one more shared experience Thursday.

That's when a federal judge sentences the pair for their roles during the U.S. Capitol breach.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 30-day jail sentence for the father, William M. Sywak, a 46-year-old unemployed carpenter from Hamburg, and 45 days in jail for his son, William J. Sywak, a 28-year-old welder from Arcade.

The Sywaks are to become the third and fourth Western New Yorkers sentenced on guilty pleas to a misdemeanor Capitol riot charge – parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building – and they could be the first from here to be incarcerated.

Both were at the forefront of the siege of the U.S. Capitol, just five minutes behind the first rioters to breach the building, according to sentencing recommendations prepared by prosecutors.

Video footage taken by others at the riot show the Sywaks surrounded by the mob amid smoke and the sound of flash bang grenades exploding. The Sywaks followed the mob to the breach point, up the stairs inside scaffolding set up as part of the presidential inauguration preparations on the steps next to the Upper West Plaza. William Sywak filmed as they pressed forward to squeeze through the opening with the mob.

At the top of the stairs, where another police line had fallen, the Sywaks were able to reach the Upper West Terrace. A documentary film crew captured them among a crowd taunting a small group of police officers attempting to guard one of the doors, calling them “traitors!” The Sywaks smiled and looked on as the crowd jeered, prosecutors said.

The Sywaks spent around 20 minutes inside the Capitol building.

After exiting the building, the younger Sywak made his way back to the West Front, where, at around 2:49 p.m., a police officer's body camera showed him rejoining the crowd at the front line. After a scuffle with police near him, "Billy Sywak showed the police officers on the front line his middle finger," according to prosecutors.

Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, which refer to the son as Billy, explain why prosecutors believe he deserves more jail time than his father and others. His texts and video footage taken by others show where he was and when – and also his level of enthusiasm – as thousands of people swarmed the Capitol with hundreds attacking and injuring police officers to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.

"When speaking privately, he showed his true feelings," prosecutors said of the text messages he sent during the riot. "He rejoiced at the assaults rioters committed against the police, pepper spraying them directly in the eyes from point blank range.

"Billy Sywak celebrated the violence of the day and the very real damage caused or threatened upon hundreds of law enforcement officers when he texted his friend to describe how 'awsome' the things he saw there were, including 'people handing me pepper spray to get into the push' and the fact that the mob overpowered the police.

"I watched some dude spray a cop from 6 inches away thru a screen right into a cops eyes. Cop never seen it coming," he texted.

On Jan. 7, he texted another person who also took part in the insurrection: "... Yeah we made history together an everyome thinks it’s a crime to have been there lol.”

His thinking has since changed, said his lawyer, MaryBeth Covert, a public defender in Buffalo.

"Once he was home and aware of the full impact of what occurred, he was and remains embarrassed at having been persuaded by the president’s rhetoric that the election was stolen," Covert said in a court filing.

Covert asked U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to sentence the younger Sywak to probation, community service and restitution.

"He himself did not participate in any violent conduct nor did he engage in any destruction of property," Covert said. "His disabling of his social media accounts, and more importantly his recognition of how he succumbed to the false reports about the election, demonstrate that he will not be swept up in such irrational thoughts again. He poses no risk to the public."

The younger Sywak viewed the trip to the Capitol as a chance for him and his father to work on their relationship, said his mother, Amy Fox, in a letter to the judge.

"William never had a steady relationship with his father. He always longed to spend time with his dad and took any opportunity to have time with him," she said. "When his father asked him to go on the trip to Washington, D.C., William of course said yes. This trip was supposed to be a reconnection between father and son. I believe that William was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

But prosecutors said the younger Sywak knew in advance the event might turn violent.

The day before the riot, he was “pumped” by his conviction that Trump would not hand over his office in a transition of power, according to prosecutors.

The elder Sywak also has expressed shame about his role on Jan. 6, breaking down in tears during an interview with a probation officer preparing his presentence report, according to a court filing from his defense lawyer, Herbert Greenman.

"Thinking back, I'm ashamed that I was involved in all of this," William M. Sywak told the probation officer. "I believe I was misled by the president about the election and wanted to hear and see him speak. I feel terrible that I went and especially that I went into the Capitol. When I saw what was happening, I should have turned around and left. But I didn't, and I regret what I did every day."

After his arrest, the elder Sywak entered into drug/alcohol counseling and has undergone random testing, according to Greenman. Sywak also sees a psychologist every two weeks and has been prescribed medication for his depression.

"Because of his addiction, the counseling he receives is a combination of mental health as well as drug/alcohol counseling," Greenman said. "To say the least, he is doing well at this point. Mr. Sywak looks at the after-effects of his arrest in a positive light. He is getting the help that he needs and, once and for all, it appears that he will adapt to the norms of society."

Through May 6, more than 700 people from across the nation have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, the offense to which both Sywaks pleaded guilty. The Sywaks were not among the 255 defendants charged with assaulting or resisting police officers or the 85 people charged with destroying or stealing government property. Some 280 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, with some 232 admitting to misdemeanor charges and 48 to felonies. Approximately 165 defendants have been sentenced for their roles on Jan. 6, with 65 sentenced to periods of incarceration. More than 50 other defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention, including Traci J. Sunstrum of Amherst, who was sentenced in February to three years of probation and 30 days of home detention.

