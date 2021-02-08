As it merges with Tops, Price Chopper builds on family history

Price Chopper/Market 32 has been in the grocery business for nearly a century, led by generations of one family.

The chain's roots go back to a store opened by the Golubs in 1932. Over the years, Golub Corp. built a chain of stores that eventually adopted the Price Chopper name in 1973.

Tops Markets to merge with Price Chopper The deal will create a supermarket chain with nearly 300 stores that will stretch across upstate New York and into New England.

Today, the Corp. operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, and the business remains owned by the Golub family. The company has 18,000 employees in six states: New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is based in Schenectady, outside of Albany. In New York State, it has stores as far west as Central New York, including Fulton and the Syracuse area. In 2005, Tops sold six of its stores to Price Chopper, at a time when Tops was divesting 31 stores in Eastern New York state and the Adirondacks.

Several years ago, Golub Corp. started rebranding some of its stores as Market 32, a reference to the year the company was born. The renovations are designed to give the stores a new look and feel.

Unions cautious about planned Tops merger Unions representing workers at Tops Markets reacted cautiously to the company's planned merger with Price Chopper, a nonunion chain.

Unions have tried unsuccessfully to organize Price Chopper operations over the years. And different dealmaking prospects for the company have come and gone.