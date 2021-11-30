As huge surplus looms, some Erie County legislators make another push to cut property taxes

A historic $140 million budget surplus combined with unheard of federal money flowing into Erie County coffers might sound like a recipe for a huge tax cut.
So why does County Executive Mark Poloncarz want an additional $9 million in property tax money in the county budget, a 3% increase over the current year?
That's what the county Legislature's Republican-supported minority caucus is wondering and that's why they want to eliminate it.
The Republicans are making a push this week to amend Poloncarz's proposed budget so that the property tax levy would be cut by 7%, reducing tax collections by $23 million over this year.
Erie County Legislature leaders expressed diverging opinions about County Executive Mark Poloncarz's proposed $1.8 billion budget.
"We believe we are in a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide real property tax relief to the residents of Erie County," Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said. We are sitting on the largest fund balance in decades."
The Republican-supported caucus is outnumbered 7-4. The caucus would need at least two legislators to agree to any proposal to cut the tax levy. The Legislature is expected to approve the budget Thursday.
Under the budget amendments supported by the minority caucus, cuts would be made by keeping budgeted overtime amounts for next year the same as what the Legislature approved this year; redistributing some of the $89 million in American Rescue Plan funds; and using some of the anticipated, year-end surplus money to fill in funding gaps next year.
Lorigo has met with Chairwoman April Baskin several times to discuss compromise amendments to Poloncarz's budget proposal. But according to Lorigo, Baskin said the Democratic majority is working to lower Poloncarz's proposed tax levy but has no intention of keeping the levy the same or lowering as much as the minority caucus recommends it because the Legislature has never done this in the past.
Baskin could not be reached to comment Monday.
Poloncarz has repeatedly pointed out that under his budget proposal, the county property tax rate would fall to $4.33 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That's the lowest level since at least 1960.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget allocates millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmarks millions more for major roads, buildings and parks projects; reinvests higher sales tax revenue; and creates more county jobs.
But because of rising property values, new construction and development, and state tax adjustments that vary from one municipality to another, the county's overall property tax collections have been rising every year since 2013, even though tax rates have either remained stable or fallen.
Under Poloncarz's 2022 budget proposal, the $1.6 billion general fund, the bulk of county operating expenses, would remain below the state tax cap. It would raise the property tax levy by 3%, but the tax rate would drop from $4.42 to $4.33 per $1,000.
The last time the county saw a substantial drop in property tax collections was under former County Executive Joel Giambra. He cut the tax levy by 16% in 2001 and refused to raise the tax levy over the next two years, resulting in the red-and-green budget crisis. Giambra took the gamble that county voters would agree to raise property taxes to preserve county services in a "green" budget.
He was wrong. They voted for a "red" budget that had disastrous effects on county finances.
Lorigo said the current fiscal environment can't be compared to those Giambra years because the county is seeing the biggest influx of funds ever, between the huge budget surplus, the influx of millions in federal dollars and changes in sales tax collection laws that enable Erie County to benefit more than ever from online shopping purchases.
Democratic legislators reached by The News, however, have given little indication yet that they will side with their colleagues across the aisle.
When legislators Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, and John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, ran for re-election this year, both said that they did not believe the property tax levy should grow, in light of the surplus.
Gilmour could not be reached to comment Monday. Vinal said she believes the levy should be reduced and she remains concerned about consumer spending habits that are driving the sales tax growth. She said there is no certainty that such high levels of sales tax growth will continue.
"The economy is still in a recovering stage," she said. "There should be some baked in protections. There’s a lot of things in flux."
Legislator Kevin Hardwick, D-City of Tonawanda, also expressed the need for "prudence" before agreeing to major property tax cuts. He said it is unwise to pin property tax cuts on temporary stimulus support from the federal government.
"I think we can afford to reduce the levy, and hence the rate, a little bit more, but probably not to the point where it’s an absolute reduction to where it was last year," said Hardwick, who will take over as Erie County comptroller next year.
Lorigo said the minority caucus's proposal would preserve all county programs and services and safeguard future big-ticket initiatives such as the $10 million community storefront revitalization program, workforce development plans and ErieNet. He hopes to make the minority caucus's case during today's budget work session.