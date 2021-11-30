As huge surplus looms, some Erie County legislators make another push to cut property taxes

Lorigo has met with Chairwoman April Baskin several times to discuss compromise amendments to Poloncarz's budget proposal. But according to Lorigo, Baskin said the Democratic majority is working to lower Poloncarz's proposed tax levy but has no intention of keeping the levy the same or lowering as much as the minority caucus recommends it because the Legislature has never done this in the past.

Baskin could not be reached to comment Monday.

Poloncarz has repeatedly pointed out that under his budget proposal, the county property tax rate would fall to $4.33 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That's the lowest level since at least 1960.

But because of rising property values, new construction and development, and state tax adjustments that vary from one municipality to another, the county's overall property tax collections have been rising every year since 2013, even though tax rates have either remained stable or fallen.

Under Poloncarz's 2022 budget proposal, the $1.6 billion general fund, the bulk of county operating expenses, would remain below the state tax cap. It would raise the property tax levy by 3%, but the tax rate would drop from $4.42 to $4.33 per $1,000.