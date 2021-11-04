As Hochul visits Puerto Rico, Benjamin legally serves as acting governor

ALBANY – Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin becomes, constitutionally speaking, the acting governor later today when Gov. Kathy Hochul leaves the state to attend an annual, post-election gathering in Puerto Rico, which is attended by a who’s who of Democratic Party leaders, union officials, lawmakers and lobbyists.

Will Hochul, who can vividly recall the limited legal powers of the lieutenant governor’s office, actually leave anything official-sounding for Benjamin to do?

If history is a guide, Benjamin’s duties will be of the light variety.

Hochul herself took note of the supreme powers temporarily handed her way in 2015 when then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned in August in disgrace under the weight of various scandals, came up with a list of things she would do in her short stint that early April as acting governor.

Some of the short-lived legacies of her temporary leadership: declaring Buffalo chicken wings the official state food for just a few days, anyway, and making Buffalo’s Dyngus Day parade the state’s official state parade. They were, at the time, considered “acting governor” jokes, the kinds lieutenant governors are allowed to make.

