As he retires, Tim Herzog, dean of Buffalo's craft beer revival, reflects on ups and downs at Flying Bison

Tim Herzog fell in love with beer in 1976, while a senior in high school – back when it was legal for those 18 and older to legally drink – but it wasn’t because of the brands that jammed the shelves and coolers in the Rochester grocery store where he worked.

“It was very thin and fizzy and uninteresting,” he said.

A four-pack of Guinness Foreign Export Stout, set aside on its own display, changed the world for Herzog.

“It was pitch black, with a tan head on it,” he said. “And I thought, ‘Well, this looks different than Anheuser-Busch Natural Light or Genesee Cream Ale.’ ”

Herzog fell hard for more flavorful European beers during the next four years at SUNY Buffalo State and fell in with fellow homebrewers who shared his sense of taste.

It set him on a path that made him the dean of the craft beer revival in Buffalo and helped spur a craft beer explosion across New York State during a career that has ended with his retirement from Flying Bison Brewing Co.

“It’s been quite an adventure start to finish,” he said Oct. 29, his last official day on the job. “Every day, it's something different. That's one of the things that can be hard to deal with, but that's also one of the things that makes it interesting and exciting.”

Today, Western New York boasts more than 40 craft breweries operated by owners who live and work in the region.

It was a far cry from the mid-1990s, when Herzog and more than two dozen other small investors sought to build the first standalone brewery in Buffalo since Iroquois Brewing Co. ceased production in 1971, because it could no longer compete with American megabrewers.

Flying Bison incorporated in 1995, becoming the first company in a century to apply for a brewing license in the city. It opened five years later as a distribution brewery, providing its beers to restaurants, pubs and taprooms in the Buffalo Niagara region.

Herzog became its master brewer, brand ambassador and manager of daily operations.

He got a bad case of Covid-19 in March 2020, lost eight friends from a variety of causes last year and in May underwent a surgical rebuild of his right shoulder, badly injured during his college rugby days.

The latter sealed his decision to retire.

“I was out of here for eight weeks and I got one telephone call: ‘Where's this file in the computer?’” he said. “And I got back here and there were three pieces of paper on the desk. The staff had everything covered.”

Beginnings

Herzog, who graduated from Buffalo State with a degree in art and graphic design, found it hard to keep full-time work in the field and started tending bar at night to help him and his wife, Betsy, an engineer with National Fuel Gas, make ends meet.

He applied for a job in 1986 at Buffalo Brew Pub, when he saw a brewhouse being built as part of the new project on Main Street in Amherst. He worked there for seven years.

During that time, homebrewers gathered there informally, then started a club, the Sultans of Swig, which still exists.

The idea for Flying Bison came as Herzog and Larry “Red” Mrozek – a fellow homebrewer who sold equipment for the hobby – took a trip to London in 1989 to immerse themselves in British beer, cask ale and pub culture.

“I was thinking about an idea for a brew pub at the time that served British-style beers and I didn't have access to financing. Never did. I still don't," Herzog said with a smile.

Investors, mostly friends, helped the pair get started. The group decided to build the brewery along Ontario Street on the city’s West Side “because we had to look for very inexpensive real estate,” Herzog said.

Early on, those involved had to navigate rough waters. Mrozek died in September 1997 in a motorcycle crash, delaying the project by more than two years.

The regional aviation history inspired the name for the brewery and its first beer, Aviator Red, an Irish ale that remains a flagship.

Herzog came up with what became the brewery's top seller six years later, when he collaborated on his recipe for a Vienna-style amber lager with a brewer from the Northwest who breezed through Buffalo on tour of small craft breweries. They brewed six kegs.

A group of a half-dozen bicycling enthusiasts bent on starting a biking group stopped in for samples after the beer was ready. They loved it. They told Herzog they were looking for a brand that would help boost awareness of their efforts. He offered to share a portion of the proceeds and the bikers hit pubs and restaurants asking why it wasn’t on tap.

“That group is now called GObike Buffalo,” Herzog said.

Flying Bison named the beer Rusty Chain.

Business hit the skids during the Great Recession in 2008, when the cost of ingredients ballooned. The downturn forged a rift between investors as Herzog sought outside financing. Some favored an investment firm that no longer exists. Herzog urged a sale to F.X. Matt Brewing Co. of Utica, which brews Saranac brands, if Flying Bison got assurances that brewing would continue in Buffalo and the brand name would remain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A few investors believed they were short-changed, Herzog said, though most supported the decision.

“They got in it because they wanted to see a brewery in the City of Buffalo,” he said. “Nobody was gonna come in the door with a pallet stacked with money.”

Bigger changes

Herzog became manager with Flying Bison in 2010, under the terms of the sale to F.X. Matt.

By then, he had also become a force beyond Buffalo, working with Fred Matt and others to help start the New York State Brewers Association in 2003.

He became chair of the Government Affairs Committee, which focused mainly on strengthening relationships between brewers and their state legislators, said David Katleski, a brewery and restaurant consultant who served as association board president from 2003 to 2017.

“He knew a lot of elected officials in the Buffalo area, so it was only natural that when he became a board member, he took the role,” said Katleski, founder and president of Empire Brewing Co. in Syracuse, which closed in 2019.

Herzog helped lay the foundation for the Craft New York Act, signed into law in 2014.

“In 2003, we had just kind of scratched the surface on legislative needs," Katleski said. "It wasn't until there were some moves that occurred that were negative to the growth of New York State craft beer that we recognized a need to have a presence in Albany and really become more interactive with our elected officials. If we hadn't … we wouldn't have had all the positive change that has occurred to allow the industry to boom in New York State."

Craft New York repealed state laws pushed by big beer companies decades earlier that made it hard to open small breweries and stay competitive.

The act ended the requirement that breweries needed to offer food made on-site to open a taproom and sell beer to the public. It created farm brewing licenses that cut paperwork and the cost involved to get a brewing license. And it eliminated a law that required small breweries to give lifetime contracts to beer distributors that also sold major brands, which often led to burying small business brands in the process for good.

“It was very difficult getting started when we did,” Herzog said of Flying Bison. “It's so much easier now.”

New York State had 150 licensed breweries when the act became law in 2014. Today, there are 504 – second only to California.

Flying Bison moved its operation in 2014 from Ontario Street to 840 Seneca St., in the Larkinville district.

“We believed in Howard Zemsky and his vision for the neighborhood,” Herzog said.

A legacy

The $2.5 million, 13,000-square-foot brewery and taproom project was more than double the size of the original distribution brewery.

Most of the old brewing equipment still stands behind glass in the brewhouse, which sits behind the taproom bar. So, too, does the one-barrel pilot system that served as Herzog’s homebrewing system decades earlier in his home, where he started making British and German beer that became a revelation to his neighbors, several of whom started homebrewing themselves and became Flying Bison investors.

Despite his retirement, Herzog still aims to make beer using that system.

The Craft Act ushered in a new era in which Flying Bison and other small breweries became involved in regional beer festivals and began to offer special events, including live music.

Patrons feel comfortable bringing their kids, parents and dogs to Flying Bison, which gives last call at 8 p.m., Herzog said.

Running races, bike outings, fitness classes and indoor and outdoor holiday-themed gatherings have all become part of the fabric of a brewery that sits along the edge of East Buffalo and within blocks of the Old First Ward and city waterfront.

An Urban Run Series event and Slow Roll Buffalo fundraiser served as bookends on Herzog’s last day, one in which many stopped in to bid him well.

A public retirement party for him starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, with music from the Isotopes starting at 6.

The brewery continues with the same backbone in the back of the house, including head brewer Colin Herzog, one of the founder’s two sons.

More than a dozen people work at Flying Bison, twice that than the first brewery site.

Herzog and his wife, who have been married 41 years, have lived for the last 36 years in the same house near the Cheektowaga-Snyder border.

They will take a Viking cruise through Germany this month with family and friends. They plan more visits going forward to the Finger Lakes and to spend more time with their three grandchildren.

Herzog also will continue to lecture at Buffalo State and the University at Buffalo.

“Part of the fun of beer is that it’s science, it’s art, it’s business, it’s craft,” he said. “There's so many different facets to it.”