As governor rolls back Covid-19 restrictions, the celebrating comes with caution

So with most capacity and distancing restrictions being lifted, is it safe for vaccinated individuals to have dinner at packed restaurants and work out in crowded gyms?

For the most part, yes, Russo said. Exceptions would be if you have a compromised immune system, are elderly and frail, or are living with someone who is, he added.

For those who aren't vaccinated, however, now is the time to get your shot, and now is the time for health care providers to maintain the vaccination push, he said. While risks should remain low throughout summer, when most socializing is done outdoors, it'll be a different story as Thanksgiving approaches and everyone starts gathering indoors once again.

Those who have contracted Covid-19 may also be under the false assumption that they are already sufficiently protected, even though their natural immunity may not guard against the many virus variants that have been spreading globally, he said.

"The people who haven’t been vaccinated are still at risk," he said, "and the virus will find them."

+2 Border restrictions could be eased in late July or August, top Canadian official says Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's intergovernmental affairs minister, said at a virtual news conference that the government is developing a plan that could involve "a phased adjustment of border measures in July or later in August."

Other caveats