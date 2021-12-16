As frustration mounts, Hochul urges masks and vaccines, warns of 'rough ride' with Covid

ALBANY – A frustrated Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday slammed “outliers” who won’t wear masks in public places and those businesses that won't help enforce the new mandate.
“This is a crisis. This is a health care crisis and people are going to die. If people had gotten vaccinated when we asked them to, and got the booster shots, I wouldn’t have had to put in place a mask mandate," Hochul said in a news conference at the State Capitol after a remote meeting with her state agencies directors.
Across New York Wednesday, 71 people died from Covid in hospitals and nursing homes.
Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner, showed disturbing projections for how fast the Omicron variant can spread in the near future. She said that while preliminary data from other countries suggest people do not get as seriously ill with Omicron as the Delta variant, some will still need hospitalization – especially those not vaccinated or have so far skipped a booster shot – and that facilities could be overrun with cases.
“Please don’t take a chance. Please don’t take a chance," Hochul said.
She said the winter surge, which has already begun post-Thanksgiving, is going to grow increasingly serious. “We are in for a rough ride,’’ Hochul said.
Hochul again said she has a full arsenal of possible responses, but that she wanted to start with a less draconian one – the indoor mask mandate that kicked in Monday – while urging people to get vaccinated. Bassett said vaccination rates have recently begun to level off, another worrisome sign for public health officials.
Hochul warned that if numbers don’t get better, at some point she will have to consider such things as mandating that businesses permit only vaccinated patrons to enter their establishments. The new mask mandate allows businesses to do that in return for consumers and workers then being free from having to wear a mask.
The state is also considering changing the definition of “fully vaccinated," which is now 14 days after the final shot in a series; the state is eyeing amending that to consider fully vaccinated only those people who have gotten their initial vaccine series and a booster.
Hochul also said that insurance companies now have to cover the costs of at-home Covid test kits. That is not accurate yet, but is expected to happen sometime in January, as President Biden recently announced.
Hochul also said the at-home test kits are widely available on store shelves. In the Albany area today at two major pharmacies, the kits were sold out as more people try to purchase them in advance of Christmas gatherings.
Hochul is to give her State of the State address on Jan. 5. It will be held for the first time since the days of Gov. David Paterson in the state Assembly, but Hochul said it is going to be scaled-back because of Covid.
As she did before imposing the mask mandate, Hochul is warning more restrictions could be coming if the Covid numbers continue to worsen. “But right now, I’m having at my disposal maximum flexibility. I know all the levers I can pull if necessary. My team has been ready to do whatever is necessary to protect the people in this state," Hochul said.