As frustration mounts, Hochul urges masks and vaccines, warns of 'rough ride' with Covid

ALBANY – A frustrated Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday slammed “outliers” who won’t wear masks in public places and those businesses that won't help enforce the new mandate.

“This is a crisis. This is a health care crisis and people are going to die. If people had gotten vaccinated when we asked them to, and got the booster shots, I wouldn’t have had to put in place a mask mandate," Hochul said in a news conference at the State Capitol after a remote meeting with her state agencies directors.

Across New York Wednesday, 71 people died from Covid in hospitals and nursing homes.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner, showed disturbing projections for how fast the Omicron variant can spread in the near future. She said that while preliminary data from other countries suggest people do not get as seriously ill with Omicron as the Delta variant, some will still need hospitalization – especially those not vaccinated or have so far skipped a booster shot – and that facilities could be overrun with cases.

“Please don’t take a chance. Please don’t take a chance," Hochul said.