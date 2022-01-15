As eviction moratorium expires, housing advocates warn of potential 'crisis'

Those effects may take weeks, or even months, to materialize in full. Landlords cannot evict tenants without a court-issued warrant, and the expected spike in cases is likely to cause backlogs in the court system. Tenant advocates have scrambled to educate renters on their rights in an eviction proceeding. Already, Watson said, PUSH has received reports of Buffalo landlords pressuring tenants to self-evict or falsely claiming that the end of the moratorium means tenants must move at once.

1:09 Community leaders, organizations reveal their wish lists for Mayor Brown's fifth term Brown said recently he would press for more development, small business growth and infrastructure improvements across the city.

Tenants who applied for aid through a state rent relief program also can’t be evicted while their application is pending, or for a year after receiving assistance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But that program, which pays up to 15 months of missed rental payments directly to landlords, has largely exhausted its funding. On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and governors from four other states sent a letter to the federal treasury department, requesting more funding for state rent relief programs.

“The harsh reality is that there are still too many New Yorkers in need of housing assistance,” Hochul said in a statement announcing the request.