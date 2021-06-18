As Evans Town Board grows, voters grapple with experience vs. new blood

Evans Republicans and Democrats decided to bypass two candidates with experience on the Town Board and opted instead for new faces for the board.
There will be new members of the board no matter who wins Tuesday's primaries, because the board will increase from three to five members Jan. 1.
The Democratic primary for two four-year terms on the Town Board includes incumbent Councilman Michael Schraft, who was not endorsed for reelection. He is seeking to grab the line for November from social worker Lindsay J. Gottorff and Desmond D. Metzger, who graduated from law school last month.
Schraft, who calls himself an independent Democrat, has been a strong proponent of keeping the Sturgeon Point Marina open and was in favor of increasing the size of the board. He has served in the Air Force and Peace Corps, and works for a nonprofit organization helping members of the military transition to jobs in the building trades.
There's also a Democratic primary for the two-year seat on the board between the endorsed Democrat, Laurie H. Reitz, a retired Lake Shore Central School District teacher, and Michael A. Wasielewski, the retired regional director for a biotechnology company.
Republicans will choose between three candidates for the four-year term. Paul W. Errington, who is retired from the Marine Corps and a government contractor, and Gary R. Vassalo, a retired corrections officer, have the endorsement. Former Councilwoman Jeanne M. Macko, the owner of Spoth Enterprises, is challenging them.
Two highway superintendent candidates are facing off in a Conservative Party primary: Michael M. Spence, a former Town Board member who has experience in construction management, is a registered Conservative who has the Republican endorsement, and Jack J. Fritz, a Democrat who is retired from the Highway Department.
Schraft said the Democratic Party did not give him an interview for the endorsement.
Democratic Chairman Vincent Gugliuzza said the committee decided it did not want to interview Schraft. He said Schraft did not endorse Supervisor Mary Hosler when she ran for reelection and supported Macko, the Republican who ran against Hosler, instead.
"We thought it would be nice to bring in some new blood," Gugliuzza said of the committee members. "They decided unanimously to go with a new slate of people."
The chairman and the councilman have some history.
Gugliuzza is suing Schraft, Macko and the town after the Town Board found him guilty of violating the town's workplace violence policy and removed him from the Evans Zoning Board of Appeals and the At-risk Vacant Property Task Force in October 2019.
Schraft and Macko voted in favor of removing him, while Hosler recused herself from the vote.
Gugliuzza said in court papers the action came after an argument he and Shraft had at a Democratic Party outing in Springville in April 2019. He said it was a verbal argument only.
Schraft said he does not believe that episode or court filing had anything to do with him not getting the endorsement. He said he believes his advocacy for the marina and not always voting with the supervisor are why the party snubbed him.
Republicans did not endorse Macko, a former board member, because she came out publicly against GOP Councilman Thomas George, Chairwoman Lisa LaRusso said.
Macko said she and George ran together but after he was elected, he started voting with Hosler, a Democrat.
"Everything I worked for, he got rid of," Macko said.
The GOP committee felt that "new faces, new people are really what the people in Evans want," LaRusso said.