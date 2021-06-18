As Evans Town Board grows, voters grapple with experience vs. new blood

Two highway superintendent candidates are facing off in a Conservative Party primary: Michael M. Spence, a former Town Board member who has experience in construction management, is a registered Conservative who has the Republican endorsement, and Jack J. Fritz, a Democrat who is retired from the Highway Department.

Schraft said the Democratic Party did not give him an interview for the endorsement.

Democratic Chairman Vincent Gugliuzza said the committee decided it did not want to interview Schraft. He said Schraft did not endorse Supervisor Mary Hosler when she ran for reelection and supported Macko, the Republican who ran against Hosler, instead.

"We thought it would be nice to bring in some new blood," Gugliuzza said of the committee members. "They decided unanimously to go with a new slate of people."

The chairman and the councilman have some history.

Gugliuzza is suing Schraft, Macko and the town after the Town Board found him guilty of violating the town's workplace violence policy and removed him from the Evans Zoning Board of Appeals and the At-risk Vacant Property Task Force in October 2019.

Schraft and Macko voted in favor of removing him, while Hosler recused herself from the vote.