As Erie County vaccinations rise, restrictions loosen for those who have had shots

"You can actually get together and have a dinner party, or watch the Sabres game together," Burstein said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The CDC advised that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless they show symptoms.

The rules regarding no mask-wearing do not apply to vaccinated individuals gathering with unvaccinated individuals from multiple other households.

As federal guidance from the CDC changes, or state rules change, the county will adjust.

There are still exceptions to the loosened restrictions. For instance, vaccinated individuals are still expected to wear masks if they are gathering with others who are at an increased risk for severe illness, Burstein said.

In other news, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that nearly 1 out of every 5 Erie County residents – 19.8% – have received at least a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 9.6% have received a second dose. Since children do not qualify for the vaccine, Poloncarz said that nearly a fourth of Erie County adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

As vaccine distribution continues, county hospitalization levels continue to decline and weekly positive test rates have remained lower at 3.5%.