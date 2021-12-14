As Erie County numbers fall, NY enters post-Thanksgiving Covid-19 surge

The state has said it is leaving it up to counties to enforce the mask mandate, with some counties refusing to do so. It leaves to a county's discretion the possibility of fining a business up to $1,000 per violation for noncompliance. In Erie County, Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said they are trying to enforce the mask mandate through education, mask distribution to businesses and the issuance of warnings, which seems sufficient, in most cases. Unlike smaller counties with limited manpower, Poloncarz said, Erie County is trying to get everyone to follow the rules.

"There's a very vocal minority of folks that is against masking, but the majority of folks understand it," he said.

He also pointed out that Erie County's positive test rate remains lower than all surrounding Western New York counties, which he attributed to the local mask mandate's success. While Erie County hospitals, overall, are 90% full, he said, some hospitals in other Western New York counties are so full that they've had to divert patients to other counties and other states.

"We want people to understand this is a regional issue," he said.