As Covid deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief

Genesee County Manager L. Matthew Landers remembers the start of the pandemic last year, when the number of deaths began piling up, but not in his county.
"I can remember knocking on wood and saying, 'Man are we lucky, not getting hit that hard,' " he said.
But as the anniversary of the pandemic's start approaches, that luck has run out. A comparative look at the death toll shows that while Covid-19 was largely considered an urban and suburban problem in the spring, the last six months have changed that.
For the first six months of the health crisis, Erie County accounted for nearly 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths. Another 12% came from Niagara County. Most of the remaining rural counties of Western New York lost no more than a couple of people a month.
But then came fall and the holiday season. While Erie County continues to lead all counties in deaths as the region's deaths surpass 2,500, other counties are rapidly adding more names to the dead.
In the eight-county region of Western New York, 443 people died outside of Erie and Niagara counties from October through February. That compares with only 82 rural deaths for the first seven months since the new coronavirus was first detected in March.
"More people were diagnosed with the virus. We had more mortalities," said Dr. Paul Watkins, public health director for Cattaraugus County. "We didn't see this with the first surge. The impact on the rural community on the second round seemed to have been more devastating than in the first round."
Rural Covid-19 deaths spike during second half of the year
|County
|March-Aug.
|Sept.-Feb.
|% change
|Erie
|682
|969
|42%
|Niagara
|101
|188
|86%
|Allegany
|1
|54
|5300%
|Cattaraugus
|4
|82
|1950%
|Chautauqua
|9
|127
|1311%
|Genesee
|5
|113
|2160%
|Orleans
|55
|26
|-53%
|Wyoming
|5
|44
|780%
With 12 months in the rear-view mirror, a comparison between the first six months and the second six months shows how deaths have spread out from heavily populated areas – which continue to have the highest numbers – to rural areas that have seen thousandfold increases in virus-related fatalities.
Residents of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties went from accounting for fewer than 1 out of every 10 deaths in Western New York to accounting for more than 1 out of every 4.
It's in this context that health advocates in rural counties are concerned about vaccine equity. With some exceptions, residents of the region's rural counties are getting vaccinated at a lower rate than residents in more populated counties. Erie and Niagara county residents have been leading other counties in the region when it comes to full the vaccination of residents.
In a state of more than 19 million people, it is easy for 46,700 residents of Allegany County to feel overlooked. But an annoyance in normal times can have deadly consequences during a public health crisis.
Rural vs. urban counties
A closer look at individual counties paints the picture of loss.
Chautauqua and Genesee counties each went from recording fewer than 10 deaths during the first six months of the local health crisis to seeing more than 100 deaths each during the second six months.
Allegany County registered only one Covid-19 related death through September. More than 50 have since died.
Compared with Erie County, where more than 1,650 have died through February, these fatalities still seem relatively low. But the percentage increase of rural fatalities in recent months has shown that the pandemic's spread has affected every community in Western New York.
The holiday spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths also hit many rural counties later than Erie County. While Erie saw its highest single month for deaths in December, many other rural Western New York counties saw their deaths spike in January.
Nursing home impact
Rural county leaders said the spike in Covid-19 cases over the winter translated into high numbers of nursing home deaths.
Paul Pettit, the public health director for Genesee and Orleans counties, noted that Orleans County was one of the few rural counties to experience nursing home outbreaks in the spring. It wasn't until the fall and winter that clusters of Covid-19 cases began popping up in multiple nursing homes in Genesee County.
By January, deaths were being counted by the dozens. Ultimately, about 65% of Genesee County's 118 deaths through February were reported as nursing home-related.
In Allegany County, virtually all reported deaths appear tied to nursing homes.
Chautauqua County Executive Paul Wendel Jr. said a high percentage of nursing home deaths in his county also involved home outbreaks, though his estimate and the state's differ. Residents were shut in nursing homes without family visitation, but with staffers who likely brought the virus into the facilities, he said. Like all other counties, Chautauqua County saw a surge in Covid-19 over the holiday season.
Wendel faulted Gov. Andrew Cuomo for what he described as failed nursing home policies that led to people dying without seeing loved ones, and for not providing more detailed nursing home data to the community.
"It's very disappointing," he said.
The bigger picture
If a line chart were drawn of death totals by month for this region, the chart would resemble the outline of a concrete skate park bowl, with high death plateaus in the spring and in the winter and a deep bowl in between with few deaths in summer and early fall.
The difference is that rural deaths contributed much more heavily to the the winter deaths than to the spring ones.
The good news is that fatalities are again declining across the region. Western New York counties beyond Erie and Niagara have reported less than a third of the deaths in February than were reported in January.
Overall deaths for the entire region are down by more than half, as the vaccination rollout continues.
Watkins noted that Cattaraugus County registered only one case of Covid-19 on Sunday and only 11 the day before.
"We do seem to be seeing a big light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "Things are really starting to flatten out for us, and that's good."