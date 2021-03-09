As Covid deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief

Genesee County Manager L. Matthew Landers remembers the start of the pandemic last year, when the number of deaths began piling up, but not in his county.

"I can remember knocking on wood and saying, 'Man are we lucky, not getting hit that hard,' " he said.

But as the anniversary of the pandemic's start approaches, that luck has run out. A comparative look at the death toll shows that while Covid-19 was largely considered an urban and suburban problem in the spring, the last six months have changed that.

For the first six months of the health crisis, Erie County accounted for nearly 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths. Another 12% came from Niagara County. Most of the remaining rural counties of Western New York lost no more than a couple of people a month.

But then came fall and the holiday season. While Erie County continues to lead all counties in deaths as the region's deaths surpass 2,500, other counties are rapidly adding more names to the dead.

In the eight-county region of Western New York, 443 people died outside of Erie and Niagara counties from October through February. That compares with only 82 rural deaths for the first seven months since the new coronavirus was first detected in March.